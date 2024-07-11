NFC Notes: Rome Odunze, Terrion Arnold, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

When asked who he’s been most impressed with this offseason, Bears HC Matt Eberflus responded that first-round WR Rome Odunze has stood out thus far.

“I would say Rome. Rome really impressed us in terms of his ability to grab concepts and really execute out there for sure. But again, there’s a lot of guys that impressed us,” Eberflus said, via Gabby Hajduk of the team’s site.

Eberflus asked Odunze about his learning process and thinks the rookie is “very mature for his age.”

“I think that was really mature on his part to be able to actually discern and understand how he learns best,” Eberflus said. “The part about being a good learner is knowing how you learn best. I think he knows himself really well. Very mature for his age. He’s a wonderful teammate and he’s going to be exciting to watch.”

Bears OC Shane Waldron points out their offense has a lot of receiving threats with Odunze, WR D.J. Moore, WR Keenan Allen, TE Gerald Everett and TE Cole Kmet.

“With Rome, DJ (Moore), Keenan (Allen), Gerald (Everett), Cole (Kmet) — we’ve got a different group of guys that can all be versatile in what they’re asked to do,” Waldron said. “So the great thing about Rome going from a draft process to on the field now is seeing that. Whether it was him talking about plays in the different formal meetings and pro days, and then that comes to life when he gets into a new system. He’s able to pick up an offense right away — really understand all three of the receiver spots right away, so he’s not sitting there locked into one thing. He’s really picking this offense up as a conceptual learner which I think only helps him down the road in the regular season when you start moving guys around.”

Lions

When taking a look at the Lions’ cornerback spot, Tim Twentyman of the team’s site is keeping an eye on the No. 2 role with Carlton Davis III likely securing the top spot.

likely securing the top spot. Twentyman wants to see if first-round CB Terrion Arnold can hold off Amik Robertson and Emmanuel Moseley for a starting spot.

can hold off and for a starting spot. Twentyman also wants to see if Brian Branch will line up as the nickel corner given there’s some talk about expanding his role to include some appearances at safety.

will line up as the nickel corner given there’s some talk about expanding his role to include some appearances at safety. Overall, Lions GM Brad Holmes feels like they did a good job of improving the room from top to bottom: “Yeah, it’s a bloodbath in there now. It is, and that’s what makes everything better. It makes the room better, it makes the defense better, it makes the team better. Competition just brings the best out of everybody.”



Packers

Packers CB Carrington Valentine feels like he grew as a player as a rookie after starting 12 games and appearing in all 17 games.

“I learned a lot,” Valentine said, via FanNation. “I really through the whole – from the start to the middle to the end, I learned who I was as a player. I learned what worked, what didn’t work. So, yeah, now I know my identity of who I am and what I’ve got to do to take that next step.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said Valentine is a player who “stands out” this offseason after adding some weight to his frame.

“That’s a guy that stands out, quite frankly, in my mind, in terms of just we challenged him to put on some weight after the regular season. He came back and he definitely looks bigger and he is bigger and he’s stronger,” LaFleur said.

Valentine said the added weight is giving him some added confidence going into 2024.

“I always had the confidence, anyway,” Valentine said. “But when you put on more weight, it just keeps building your confidence honestly. I feel great. I feel healthy. I feel fast. I feel like the sky is the limit.”