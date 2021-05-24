NFC Notes: Russell Wilson, 49ers, Rams

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer , Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is preparing to play out the 2021 season in Seattle and has reached a better place of understanding with the team. One source described his mindset to Breer as: “It’s basically, ‘I’m here now, and I’m going to make it the best it can be.’”

As a part of reassessing everything as he enters what he hopes is the second half of his career, Breer says Wilson wanted a new offensive philosophy built around him, an instant-impact addition to the offensive line and more communication from the Seattle brass on the direction of the team.

The first two boxes have been checked and the third is a moving target, per Breer. How the Seahawks answer that and how the team performs in 2021 will determine if Wilson is unhappy again next offseason. Ultimately, Breer doesn’t see Wilson signing another contract with the Seahawks.