NFC Notes: Russell Wilson, 49ers, Rams

Russell Wilson
- According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is preparing to play out the 2021 season in Seattle and has reached a better place of understanding with the team. One source described his mindset to Breer as: “It’s basically, ‘I’m here now, and I’m going to make it the best it can be.’”
- As a part of reassessing everything as he enters what he hopes is the second half of his career, Breer says Wilson wanted a new offensive philosophy built around him, an instant-impact addition to the offensive line and more communication from the Seattle brass on the direction of the team.
- The first two boxes have been checked and the third is a moving target, per Breer. How the Seahawks answer that and how the team performs in 2021 will determine if Wilson is unhappy again next offseason. Ultimately, Breer doesn’t see Wilson signing another contract with the Seahawks.
- Breer also mentions Wilson is not at OTAs, but that’s not necessarily a red flag as a number of Seahawks players are staying away as they negotiate with the coaching staff about what the offseason program will look like.
49ers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out the 49ers are one of just four teams that have the cap space to trade for Falcons WR Julio Jones.
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue writes that new Rams DC Raheem Morris values length and sure tackling, so those traits could give defenders a leg up in any position battles.
- She adds OTAs will provide the first look at some young players who could be asked to step up into larger roles in 2021, including TE Brycen Hopkins, WR Van Jefferson, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day and C Austin Corbett.
- Rams QB Matthew Stafford said he’s “not limited at all” following the thumb procedure he had earlier this offseason. (Rodrigue)
- Rams OLB Leonard Floyd says he is taking a leadership role to help the rookies on defense, but most of them are pro-ready anyway. (Rodrigue)
- Floyd also mentioned that he sees similarities and differences with old DC Brandon Staley and Morris: “They’re both energy guys, but Coach Morris might have a tad more. He likes to talk a little bit more junk to you (to) get you going.” (Rodrigue)
