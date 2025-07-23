NFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders LB Jordan Magee is entering the second year of his career after missing seven games as a rookie. Washington DC Joe Whitt Jr. is hoping Magee can stay healthy and praised his command in the huddle.

“I’m really hopeful that he can stay healthy,” Whitt said, via Zach Selby of the team’s site. “He’s been showing great call command.”

Whitt added that Magee is learning from veteran LB Bobby Wagner on how to “control the defense.”

“I believe linebackers control the huddle and control the defense,” Whitt said. “And he’s learning from Bobby [Wagner] and us how to do that.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said OT Samuel Cosmi has “hit all his markers” in his recovery and will undergo a physical, which will give him a better sense of where Cosmi is heading into training camp. (Nicki Jhabvala)

said OT has “hit all his markers” in his recovery and will undergo a physical, which will give him a better sense of where Cosmi is heading into training camp. (Nicki Jhabvala) Quinn on adjusting without WR Terry McLaurin : “It’s part of the business of the NFL. I don’t judge it or get to worked up about it. I know Adam and his team, they’re working as hard as they can with Terry. … This happens on teams all over, so the longer you’ve been in it, the more you recognize that’s just how things go.” (Jhabvala)

: “It’s part of the business of the NFL. I don’t judge it or get to worked up about it. I know Adam and his team, they’re working as hard as they can with Terry. … This happens on teams all over, so the longer you’ve been in it, the more you recognize that’s just how things go.” (Jhabvala) Commanders GM Adam Peters on the signing of Von Miller: “Not only is he one of the best pass rushers of all time, but he’s equally incredible in the locker room.” (Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys OL Tyler Smith believes the team is capable of winning a Super Bowl this season and said that the offense they’ve built will complement their sturdy defense.

“I think we built a great core on offense; the addition of George and all the other key pieces,” Smith said, via ESPN. “I think drafting [guard Tyler] Booker [in the first round], he’s going to be a hell of a guy just to bolster the front line. And we have many guys across the board, but those are some of the guys who are the key pieces on what we do this year.”

Giants

Giants QB Russell Wilson feels reinvigorated and is ready to start the next chapter of his career in New York.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m 25 years old all over again,” Wilson said, via Sports Illustrated. “And I think part of that is just physically, I feel great. Mentally, I feel amazing in terms of it’s possible. You know what I mean? And I think ultimately, a big part of it is the people you’re around, the players, the coaching staff, the mentality of the guys. And then being in the city. The energy of it is for people that like to be fast-paced, which is me.”

Wilson said he still has his arm strength, and returning to MetLife Stadium, where he held up the Lombardi trophy, is full circle for him.

“I can still throw the ball a long ways, 65, 70 yards,” he said. “I can still move. And I think that I’m capable of a lot. It’s funny because to me, being in Denver my first year, I was hurt most of the time and battled through it. The second year I felt like myself again. Then going to Pittsburgh, obviously, unfortunately, I got injured early in the season, [and it] didn’t end up the way we wanted it to. But it just rejuvenated everything. And then being here, it’s like, playing the stadium again, knowing that I’ve held the trophy there …”