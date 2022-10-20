NFC Notes: Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles didn’t sound optimistic about Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen after a report emerged he could be ready to return far sooner than expected.

“As far as I know, he’s still limped and hobbled,” he said via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “I can’t tell you how he’s going to heal. He’s walking better and that’s the best I can tell you. I don’t know when he’ll be back.”

The Athletic’s Greg Auman had previously heard there was “no chance” of Jensen coming back before the postseason, and he hasn’t since heard anything to corroborate the report that the veteran could be back in November.

Auman also mentions the Buccaneers really like second-round TE Cade Otton and he would expect his role to continue to grow going forward. Veteran TE Kyle Rudolph has not been a factor.

Falcons

Falcons second-round LB Troy Andersen had a bit of a slow start, as acclimating from Montana State to the NFL was predictably a challenge. But he had a starting opportunity in Week 6 and ran with it, literally. The blazing-fast rookie had 13 total tackles in the win and now gives the Falcons a good problem with three starting-caliber linebackers between him, Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker.

“I know everybody gets all excited and giddy inside because they haven’t seen enough of a new young player and get all warm and fuzzy about a draft pick, what they could potentially be but we’re happy with Troy’s progress,” Falcons HC Arthur Smith said via Scott Bair of the team website. “But I’ve been very, very pleased with Mykal Walker, so we’ll find ways to get good football players out there if they’re going to help us. How that’s going to look this week may be different from what we’ve shown in the past, but we’ll find a way.”

Panthers

Panthers OC Ben McAdoo called TE Ian Thomas one of the “better football players” he’s had the opportunity to coach: “ Ian Thomas is one of the better football players I’ve been around.” (Ellis L. Williams)

called TE one of the “better football players” he’s had the opportunity to coach: “ is one of the better football players I’ve been around.” (Ellis L. Williams) McAdoo expressed confidence in QB P.J. Walker : “I do trust PJ. I want to make that clear.” (Williams)

: “I do trust PJ. I want to make that clear.” (Williams) McAdoo said they plan on getting WR Terrace Marshall more involved: “Terrace is going to get a lot of opportunities moving forward.” (Person)