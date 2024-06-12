NFC Notes: Ryan Ramczyk, Bijan Robinson, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson (ankle) is feeling great and is working towards being fully comfortable on the field.

“I feel great,” Robinson said, via ProFootballTalk. “I know that I had to continue to rehab it and just get comfortable being back to myself. But it’s good. It’s good to be back on the field with the guys.”

Robinson is focused on being a ballcarrier but will also get some opportunities at receiver similar to how the 49ers use Christian McCaffrey.

“I’m going to be more of a runner that does everything else,” Robinson said. “It’s like runner first, like what I did in college, and then still having that access to go to receiver, still having access to do creative things out of the backfield,” Robinson said. “More so like how they use Christian [McCaffrey] down there in San Francisco, something that like. So, that’s kind of like what the plan is here.”

Falcons HC Raheem Morris on Robinson: “In the simplest form you can possibly make it, get the ball to Bijan as much as you possibly can in the most advantageous positions you possibly can.” (Josh Kendall)

Atlanta DT Grady Jarrett hopes to be a full-go by the start of training camp: "I'm feeling good, man. I've done a lot of work to get to this point." (Tori McElhaney)

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales expects first-round WR Xavier Legette to be 100 percent by training camp. (David Newton)

expects first-round WR to be 100 percent by training camp. (David Newton) Canales adds Legette would be practicing and getting ready to play if it were game week. (Joe Person)

Carolina K Eddy Pineiro didn’t attempt field goals on Tuesday and Canales isn’t sure why but it wasn’t injury-related. (Mike Kaye)

didn’t attempt field goals on Tuesday and Canales isn’t sure why but it wasn’t injury-related. (Mike Kaye) Panthers DE Jadeveon Clowney is still recruiting free agent CB Stephon Gilmore but “it’s always about money” and Gilmore has options. (Person)

is still recruiting free agent CB but “it’s always about money” and Gilmore has options. (Person) Clowney responded to a question about retirement saying he would like to play four or five more years. (Person)

Canales noted DE DJ Johnson is shut down for the remainder of minicamp with a calf injury but he expects him back fully for training camp. (Newton)

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen noted OT Ryan Ramczyk is excused from minicamp and anybody else absent is sick or injured. (Katherine Terrell)

noted OT is excused from minicamp and anybody else absent is sick or injured. (Katherine Terrell) Allen also said they thought it was the best decision to let Ramczyk rehab from home after they hadn’t seen the progress they had hoped for. He wouldn’t set a timetable for his return. (Terrell)

Allen mentioned DB Alontae Taylor would be the team’s starter at nickel. (Garland Gillen)

would be the team’s starter at nickel. (Garland Gillen) New Orleans CB Marshon Lattimore is not demanding a trade and is looking to show the league how dominant he is after two years of dealing with injuries. (Mike Triplett)