NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Jamal Adams

49ers

49ers QB Sam Darnold said it was a priority for him to sign with a “good organization” this offseason.

“Being in a really good organization was a priority for me,” Darnold said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “Being with really good coaches and really good personnel as well. Those were kind of the top things for me.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan thinks Darnold hasn’t always been in good situations throughout his career.

“Sam has as good of a skill set as there is,” Shanahan said. “That’s why he was the third pick the draft. … I don’t think he’s always been in the best situations, which is tough for quarterbacks.”

Darnold points out there are still “unknowns” with Brock Purdy‘s elbow injury and Trey Lance (ankle) is also returning.

“There are some unknowns with Brock’s injury and then Trey coming back,” Darnold said. “As long as we’re winning games, that’s the only thing that matters to me. … Obviously as a competitor, you want to play, but you got to do what’s right for the team. The last thing that I’m worried about right now is play time and whatnot.”

Cardinals

TCU OL Steve Avila has a Top-30 visit with the Cardinals. (Calvin Watkins)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll believes S Jamal Adams is coming along with his recovery from a torn quad tendon and is hopeful about him being ready for the regular season.

“We’ve sent our guys out to see him about 10 days ago and he’s coming in in the next couple weeks, too, so we’re keeping track,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “It sounds like he’s doing great. He’s pushing it and he’s going to try to bust whatever projections that would keep him from … being ready for the start of the season. He’s looking to get that done. We’re counting on it, hoping it.”

As for the organization signing S Julian Love, Carroll said his addition has no impact on Adams or Quandre Diggs.

“I know there’s some conversation that what we did with Julian, does that have some impact on Jamal or Quandre — it doesn’t. We have a clear thought of what we’re going to do with our guys and how we want to play them and we feel very fortunate to have all our guys.”

Carroll said they were interested in Love’s ability to play both safety spots and the nickel back role.

“That’s an unusual mix,” Carroll said. “That is just one aspect of what Julian brings. He’s a really versatile football player. He called their defense. Had the green dot. Was a captain. It was a very rare opportunity to get a guy like that, so we jumped at it.”