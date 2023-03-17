NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Dre’Mont Jones

49ers

49ers’ new QB Sam Darnold said he made it a “priority” to sign with a successful coaching staff this offseason.

“I mean, being in a really good organization was a priority for me, being with really good coaches and really good personnel as well,” Darnold said, via 49ersWebZone. “So those were kind of the top things for me. And, yeah, I’m very happy to be here, but understand that [I’ve] got to continue to work and work hard.”

Darnold is focused on learning HC Kyle Shanahan‘s offense and is comfortable with potentially being a backup.

“I think, for me, it’s really coming in here and doing everything that I can to understand the offense,” Darnold said. “I know I have my work cut out for me when it comes to that. So I think that’s just my focus right now, is doing whatever I can to help this team win games when it comes time to do that, whether that’s me being the backup or starting. And that’s my mindset.”

Darnold isn’t concerned about his role alongside Trey Lance or Brock Purdy and is confident Shanahan will make the right choice at quarterback.

“I think those are things that, with a good quarterback room, as long as we stick together, and we understand that we just got to work hard and continue to put the best foot forward for each other, that everything’s going to work out,” Darnold said. “And I think at the end of the day, as long as we’re winning games, that’s the only thing that matters to me. As I continue to get to know Trey and Brock, and talking to people around the building about those guys, it seems to me that all they care about is winning as well. And obviously, as a competitor, you want to play, but at the end of the day, you got to do what’s right for the team. You leave those decisions up to Kyle. And we know that he’s going to put the best guy out there and do the right thing. We just need to go out there and win.”

Rams

Rams C Coleman Shelton ‘s two-year, $4.75 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, while his $1.5 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed and $1 million of his $2 million 2024 salary is guaranteed for injury and if on their roster on the fifth day of the 2024 league year. He’s also owed a $750,000 roster bonus in 2024, which becomes guaranteed on Monday, March 20. He can also earn $2 million annually through incentives, per Aaron Wilson.

Seahawks

Seahawks’ new DE Dre’Mont Jones thinks Seattle’s system was the “best fit for me” and he’s joining a “promising team.”

“It seems like the best fit for me,” Jones said, via John Boyle of the team’s official site. “They have a promising team, a lot of good pieces offensively and defensively. It just seems like the right place to make a new start, have a new beginning.”

Jones feels he’s a “hungry player” and is focused on being a solution for their defense.

“I’m definitely a hungry player,” Jones said. “I’m here to be a solution, not a problem. All my life I’ve been an underdog in a way, always kind of counted out in a way. So that’s what motivates me, that’s what drives me. Every play, every game, I take it very seriously.”

Jones said he reached out to some Broncos players who formerly played on the Seahawks and got positive feedback.

“It’s a good place with a good foundation. They have a lot of people who genuinely care about you as a player and a person. That’s what I need, a system and organization that cares about me beyond football.”