NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, San Francisco will lean heavily on the draft to retool their roster after many of their core players have left. The 49ers have to pay QB Brock Purdy and all signs point to the team relying on the draft to fortify their defensive line early on.

Barrows added that the team signing QB Mac Jones, who HC Kyle Shanahan wanted to draft third overall, is an insurance policy just in case negotiations with Purdy go sideways and provides them with a more than competent backup.

Barrows also said that the team was heavily involved in re-signing LB Dre Greenlaw, even after he agreed to a deal with Denver. The negotiations, according to Barrows, came down to the final minute before he ultimately decided to join the Broncos.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford had a roster bonus due worth $23 million with an additional $4 million due on March 19, and OL Rob Havenstein had an option due worth $5 million with an additional $6.5 million due. (OTC)

The Seahawks re-signed DT Jarran Reed to a three-year, $22 million contract with $8 million fully guaranteed, including a $4.5 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $2.99 million, $5.49 million, and $7.49 million. (Over The Cap)

The Seahawks have signed LB Ernest Jones to a three-year, $28.5 million contract, which includes $15 million in guarantees and a $7 million signing bonus. His salaries are $2.15 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $7.15 million in the second year ($5 million guaranteed for injury, skill, and cap if on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year), and $9.65 million in the third year. The deal also includes a $50,000 per-game active roster bonus each season, an annual $1 million incentive for NFL honors, and a $750,000 playtime-based escalator for the 2026-2027 seasons. (Aaron Wilson)

Macdonald said the team shifted to Darnold pretty quickly after it became apparent that Geno Smith would no longer be their quarterback: "Sam became the No. 1 focus pretty quickly." (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

Macdonald admitted the team had to pivot away from Smith and said that Darnold was his first choice to become the starter: "It was, you know, interesting series of events, for sure, but when it became apparent that we're gonna have to pivot away from Geno, then, you know, I'm definitely hoping that it was gonna be with Sam." (Crabtree)

Seahawks GM John Schneider revealed all of WR Cooper Kupp‘s exams went well after signing in free agency. (Bob Condotta)

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold took the scenic route before displaying that he has the capability of being one of the league’s premier quarterbacks, but he is remaining humble through the highs and the lows.