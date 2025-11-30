NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

The Bears’ Black Friday win over the Eagles was as big a statement win as Chicago has made in a while, taking down the reigning Super Bowl champions and passing them in the standings for the No. 2 spot in the NFC as things stand today. Perhaps equally as promising was how the team kept things in perspective afterward.

“Every single game that we play is to make a statement. And that’s, just another game for us. Focus on being 1-0 each week,” Bears QB Caleb Williams said via Pro Football Talk. “We keep doing that, we keep focusing on what’s inside, the noise inside the building — the statements and all of that, that’s more of the outside noise. The stuff for y’all to talk about, the analysts and whoever to talk about. We’ll keep focusing on ourselves.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that S Kerby Joseph is dealing with a bone bruise and has some wear in his knee, which indicates that it could be a problem beyond this season. (Dave Birkett)

Vikings

Despite some rumors to the contrary, Seahawks QB Sam Darnold said he had a good relationship with Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy last year in Minnesota and was bummed to see how his season has gone with all the injuries.

“It sucks when someone gets hurt. I would never wish that on anyone,” Darnold said via FOX Sports’ Eric Williams. “We were close for sure last year with all the time we spent together. Obviously, even guys I’m best friends with in the NFL, I don’t really talk with them much during the season. Everyone’s got their own mission, but I created a great relationship with J.J. while I was there.”

Dianna Russini reports that the Vikings were concerned about what another season on the bench would do for the confidence of McCarthy going forward as the team’s starter.

Vikings first-round G Donovan Jackson is considered week-to-week due to an ankle injury. (J. Fowler)