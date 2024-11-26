NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

The Bears came up short in Week 12 but showed more offensive promise under interim OC Thomas Brown. Chicago QB Caleb Williams explained how Brown has helped him feel more comfortable during the game specifically with communication.

“He has a certain aura to him that he just allows you to play free,” Williams said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “He knows what he wants. You know he knows what he wants. Whether it’s checks, alerts, all of that, we still have a bunch of those, all these different things.

“I think like last game, throughout the whole game, talking to me, communicating to me. When it gets to two minutes, like today’s end of the game, before OT, now it’s time to go be Superman, do all those different things that I can do.”

Lions

The Lions have been on the right side of multiple blowouts this year, allowing young QB Hendon Hooker to get game reps in three games. Detroit OC Ben Johnson isn’t looking to disrespect opponents but believes Hooker needs real reps to develop.

“I think it’s invaluable for him, going out there, you’ve got the lights shining on you, you’ve got people looking at you, it’s not practice setting,” Johnson said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Now we’re at a spot where he’s been able to get a few in games this year, and the challenge for me is I do want to get him some passes but also don’t want to be disrespectful to the opponent as well, so it’s kind of a balancing act when it comes to that.”

Vikings

Vikings QB Sam Darnold said the biggest thing he’s picked up since coming to Minnesota is learning how to play within the offense and not trying to do too much.

“I really do think it’s as simple as that,” Darnold said, via ESPN. “Just not trying to do too much. If I feel like I’ve got to scramble out of the pocket, and if it’s not there, just throw it away. Or, if sometimes I need to take a sack, I’m willing to do that. Continue to play within the system and within the game, and we’ll continue to play solid as an offense.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said he knew that Darnold was a tough player after scouting him when he was playing for USC in the Cotton Bowl.

“I learned everything I needed to know then about his toughness and his makeup,” O’Connell said. “To be willing to stare down some real pressure every single snap he dropped back, I think he’s a mentally tough guy. I think he’s a physically tough guy. I think he’s confident in the guys around him, and I think he’s confident in our system. And I think when he just continues to play quarterback at a high level, we’re a tough team. I really do. And playing quarterback at a high level may simply be feet, eyes, rhythm and … putting the ball in play. He’s done a really nice job of that two weeks in a row.”

O’Connell wouldn’t specify if they had an interest in former Giants QB Daniel Jones despite ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting them as a likely destination. (Kevin Seifert)

despite ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting them as a likely destination. (Kevin Seifert) O’Connell continued on Jones: “Yeah, I’m not gonna really get into that today, but I will say, tons of respect for Daniel Jones as a player and a person… But I really can’t get into too much about, you know, any short-term or long-term [interest]. I can just say I’ve been a fan of Daniel’s for a long time, and hope wherever his next stop takes him, it’s a good opportunity for him.” (Ben Goessling)