NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Cole Kmet, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears TE Cole Kmet talked about Chicago trading QB Justin Fields and how tough it is for him to lose Fields as a teammate.

“I was planning to hit the city and go out, but then I got a call from Flus and the people with the Bears, and decided to stay in after the news with Justin,” Kmet said, via the CHGO Bears podcast. “Obviously, really upsetting that it came to that, and where it was at that moment, but you kind of felt like the writing was on the wall with that.”

“I don’t expect them to call me for that kind of thing, but it’s always nice when they do reach out. I think that’s a classy move by them to let guys who have been with Justin and are close with Justin let them know about the decision and why they made the decision. So I’m definitely grateful that they do that, and it’s not something they have to do, by any means.”

Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie will have an official visit with the Bears. (Justin Melo)

will have an official visit with the Bears. (Justin Melo) Penn State OLB Adisa Isaac met with the Bears at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Lions

New Lions CB Amik Robertson on what he was told his role in Detroit could look like: “I have something in mind, but I’d rather not say. I’ll let the cards fall as they may.” (Justin Rogers)

on what he was told his role in Detroit could look like: “I have something in mind, but I’d rather not say. I’ll let the cards fall as they may.” (Justin Rogers) The Lions signed DT D.J. Reader to a two-year, $22 million contract with $7.465 million in guarantees including a $6.215 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

to a two-year, $22 million contract with $7.465 million in guarantees including a $6.215 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap) Reader can earn up to $200k annually in workout bonuses along with up to $1.785 million over two years in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

If he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2025 league year, Reader will earn a $4 million roster bonus. Detroit also added three void years for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)

Lions’ new G Kevin Zeitler said he expects to play right guard in 2024, per Kyle Meinke.

said he expects to play right guard in 2024, per Kyle Meinke. Meinke points out Zeitler starting at right guard will push Graham Glasgow to the left side.

Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wouldn’t commit to taking a quarterback in the draft this year, and he still believes new QB Sam Darnold can contribute.

“We have the flexibility to go either way,” Adofo-Mensah said, via Tyler Forness of the Vikings Wire. “I think [Darnold] still has [his] best football out in front of him.”

Adofo-Mensah spoke about trading for pick number 23 in the upcoming draft: “We just thought that move gave us the best flexibility for whatever can happen. I would say at this point there is a preferred scenario but the process is ongoing.” (Kevin Seifert)

Adofo-Mensah also discussed their interest in re-signing OG Dalton Risner: “Where we’ve wanted to be is best available. That’s where we’ve tried to set ourselves up both in a draft and acquisition standpoint. So every option is on the table. That’s all I can say about that.” (Seifert)