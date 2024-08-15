NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Jahmyr Gibbs, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- Per Howard Balzer, the Bears worked out DL Marquise Copeland, Joe Gaziano, Jaylon Hutchings, and Daniel Wise before signing Hutchings.
Lions
Lions QB Nate Sudfeld had a rough start to his first preseason action this year where he missed four of his first five pass attempts and picked up a first down in just one of his first six drives. Detroit HC Dan Campbell needs to see more out of Sudfeld but praised his ability to get into a rhythm later in the game.
“There’s some decisions in there that I would like to be better. I expect better from him,” Campbell said, via Jeff Risdon of the Lions Wire. “I’m not as concerned right now or yet about the accuracy with what it is, wet ball, this and that, but there’s just a couple of decisions in there that I know he can be better on.”
“But, like I said, I did think when he came back in he played a lot better. I thought he got in a rhythm, kind of got us going there and so that was good to see.”
- Jordan Schultz reports Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs‘ hamstring injury is not considered serious and the team is being extra cautious by resting him going forward.
- Schultz adds Gibbs is still expected to be ready for Week 1.
Vikings
Vikings QB Sam Darnold is looking to become the latest highly-touted quarterback to revitalize his career after being written off as a bust. He’s got a golden opportunity with a great environment in Minnesota and a long leash from HC Kevin O’Connell, and he says his time as the backup last year with the 49ers should help him make the most of it.
“I just learned so much in San Francisco, not only from the coaches, but from the players,” Darnold said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “The way Brock prepared every single week was inspiring to me. We didn’t leave one stone unturned throughout the week. If there ever was a question, there were so many people to go, ‘Hey, we didn’t necessarily talk about this, what happens in the pass protection if there’s a blitz?’ Then you add a couple words to the play-call to add a can or alert to it. There’s an answer for every single coverage that we have on tape and every single play that we call.
“That’s what I feel like it’s like in this offense. For me, the Ravens game, it was preparation, understanding, ‘How are we going to attack the defense?’ I think it was also taking a deep breath, calming my heart rate down, saying, ‘Alright, I’m going to be able to push the ball down the field. We’re trying to come back in this game, but if it’s not there, I can check the ball down with confidence.’”
