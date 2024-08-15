NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Jahmyr Gibbs, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Lions

Lions QB Nate Sudfeld had a rough start to his first preseason action this year where he missed four of his first five pass attempts and picked up a first down in just one of his first six drives. Detroit HC Dan Campbell needs to see more out of Sudfeld but praised his ability to get into a rhythm later in the game.

“There’s some decisions in there that I would like to be better. I expect better from him,” Campbell said, via Jeff Risdon of the Lions Wire. “I’m not as concerned right now or yet about the accuracy with what it is, wet ball, this and that, but there’s just a couple of decisions in there that I know he can be better on.”

“But, like I said, I did think when he came back in he played a lot better. I thought he got in a rhythm, kind of got us going there and so that was good to see.”

Jordan Schultz reports Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs‘ hamstring injury is not considered serious and the team is being extra cautious by resting him going forward.

Vikings

Vikings QB Sam Darnold is looking to become the latest highly-touted quarterback to revitalize his career after being written off as a bust. He’s got a golden opportunity with a great environment in Minnesota and a long leash from HC Kevin O’Connell, and he says his time as the backup last year with the 49ers should help him make the most of it.