NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Jalen Milroe, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ director of player personnel Tariq Ahmad said they feel fourth-round DT CJ West has “untapped upside” and they want to develop his ability to get off the ball.

“He’s someone we think still has a lot of untapped upside,” Ahmad said, via The Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “He’s someone we’re going to have to teach how to get off the ball the way we get off the ball. He is a powerful, heavy guy. He’s got twitch, he’s got short area movement, he’s got instincts.”

Ahmad mentioned they were enamored by West’s size at the East-West Shrine Bowl and came away impressed by his interview.

“We really felt his size and his quickness while he was there,” Ahmad said. “And he was a great interview.”

Rams

The Rams signed DT Poona Ford and LB Nathan Landman in free agency to bolster their young defense with some veterans. Los Angeles DC Chris Shula praised the new additions and said Ford is a better pass rusher than expected.

“Poona Ford has been great, he runs to the ball, he’s got the easy power, he gets off, he plays the run, he’s probably a better (pass) rusher than we anticipated,” Shula said, via Wyatt Miller of the team’s website. “Nathan Landman has been excellent with his communication on the second level, and we had heard great things about him from Atlanta. So we feel really good about everybody that’s come in.”

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak said third-round QB Jalen Milroe is proving to have a strong work ethic and shows up to the team facility at 4:30 am to study plays: “The guy is a worker,” per Michael-Shawn Dugar.

said third-round QB is proving to have a strong work ethic and shows up to the team facility at 4:30 am to study plays: “The guy is a worker,” per Michael-Shawn Dugar. Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said QB Sam Darnold is “growing every day” and is proving to have a firey demeanor in practice: “There’s some shit to him. Don’t mess with him.” (John Boyle)