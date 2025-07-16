NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Jared Verse, Walter Nolen, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals first-round DT Walter Nolen took offense to pre-draft criticism that called him entitled and lacking desire.

“Seeing that some stuff,” Nolen said, via AZ Central. “It did make me feel some type of way.”

Nolen said he felt a different vibe from Arizona, one that was willing to see the other side of the story.

“I just listened to the coaches,” Nolen said, “and told them my story and everything that I’ve been through myself.”

Rams

Retired former Dolphins LT Terron Armstead was asked to name the top three players he’s glad he won’t have to block anymore, choosing Rams DE Jared Verse as his number one choice.

“No. 1, he was a rookie from the Rams. That young boy, Jared Verse? I’m cool. I’m good. I never gotta see that man again,” Armstead said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m OK with never seeing that young man again in my life. Bull rush different. Dawg, it’s different. You know that it’s coming. You brace yourself. He’s different. Jared Verse is different. He will be a Defensive Player of the Year one of these days. Mark my words.” “I’ve had enough battles with Myles Garrett, so he’s on the list too. I’m cool on that. We’ve danced enough. I’m good,” Armstead continued. “And lastly, it’s between Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby, so I have to split the three from both of those two crazy young men. I’m alright never seeing those guys again either. I’m not going to talk bad about Cincinnati, but that’s a no-brainer. Trey, it’s a no-brainer. You need him on the team. He’s one of the best, if not the best, pass rushers in the game. He’s consistent, he’s relentless. You have to have him. The defense is completely different without him.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ new QB Sam Darnold came to Seattle after an unceremonious end to his season as the Vikings’ quarterback, losing 27-9 to the Rams in the NFC Wild Card round. Darnold feels their offense “laid an egg” and feels like his final season in Minnesota was a failure despite his emergence as their starting quarterback.

“For lack of a better term, we laid an egg as an offense,” Darnold said, via Michael Silver of The Athletic. “And I think, for me personally, that sucks. I felt like we were a really good team, but at the end of the day — and this is gonna sound a little pessimistic — but when you get to the end of it and you don’t win the whole thing, you failed. I feel like I could have played way better, to be completely honest with you. I feel I didn’t play up to my standard. I truly feel that way. I feel like if I would have just played better, I would’ve been able to give the team a chance.”