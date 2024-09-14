NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Malik Willis, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears CBs coach Jon Hoke said CB Tyrique Stevenson is showing clear signs of improvement going into the second year of his career.

“He was having a rough go in training camp with DJ (Moore) and everybody a year ago, and now he’s improved,” Hoke said, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “It’s not like that (this year). He’s more consistent with what he does. He’s gotten better technically. And he’s also gotten a lot of growth mentally as far as what to do and how to do it the right way.”

Stevenson’s pick-6 in Week 1 against the Titans was the first of his entire football career at any level.

“I’ve been on the receiving end of one,” Stevenson said. “I’ve done kick return, punt return, everything except pick-six. So I’m definitely grateful for the experience. I still don’t feel like it’s for real.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus called Stevenson a “very physical corner” and brings a competitive mindset on the field.

“He’s very competitive and he’s a very physical corner,” Eberflus said. “He loves to compete. And you can see that (in) how fiery he is on the field. He welcomes that. It gives him joy to be able to go out there and compete. You can see that every day. I like the way he tackles. I like the way he hits. I like the way he plays. And that’s why he’s here. He’s a guy that loves football.”

Packers

Packers QB Malik Willis said they are in “overdrive” to prepare him for Week 2 against the Colts.

“The reality is I just got here, so it’s gonna be a little bit in overdrive,” Willis said, via Mike Spofford of the team’s site. “It’s been pretty much around the clock since I got here. You try to come in and be ready to go if you’re called upon.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur wants Willis to constantly communicate with the coaching staff to figure out where he’s comfortable.

“He’s got to communicate to us and let us know where he’s at,” LaFleur said. “Certainly we’ll go through it and comb it at the end of the week and probably ‘X’ out some things if he’s not very comfortable with it, and start the things that he really likes. I’m confident that he’ll tell me if he’s uncomfortable with something.”

Packers TE Tucker Kraft knows it’s important for everyone to be on the same page without Jordan Love available.

“It’s everybody being on the same page, really listening to the game plan from the coaches,” Kraft said. “It’s going to be a big game for each individual on offense to be locked into the game plan.”

Vikings

Vikings QB Sam Darnold said playing with San Francisco last season will be a huge advantage as he goes back up against them this week.

“Just being able to learn how they do things over there — not only schematically, but just as an organization,” Darnold said, via PFT. “It was great to be able to be a part of [it] for a year. And to be able to have the season that we had last year was amazing to be a part of. I think just when you’re at quarterback, I feel like a lot of times you can feel everything kind of collapsing on you, not just in the game, but theoretically, like, as a whole. Just if things aren’t going your way, you can feel the weight of the world a little bit. And, you know, at the end of the day, it’s your job to just put the ball in your playmaker’s hands and let them go run and make a play. I think it’s as simple as that sometimes. And for me, it’s just about being able to get the ball out and into their hands and let them go run with it.”