NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Malik Willis, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions hosted Ks Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph for visits this week.

and for visits this week. Of the two players, Detroit signed Joseph to their practice squad.

Vikings

Vikings QB Sam Darnold had a tremendous debut with Minnesota leading them to a 28-6 win over the Giants. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell cited Darnold’s time with the 49ers as why he’s processing the mental part of the game better.

“I think Sam being around, the Niners and Kyle [Shanahan] and how he coached that group last year, I think he took a lot out of that,” O’Connell said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “And then I think just the way he went about the daily, I really stressed to Sam throughout training camp as we installed plays go through a process of how you were digesting that information, what you were doing at night, if we gave him information early, how he was going about trying to be comfortable with that.”

“What types of questions would he ask either in the quarterback meeting or when I get a chance with him one-on-one? And then that clarity that I can give him going into the games when we go through the whole call sheet the day before Saturday mornings, that red pen meeting where I think that’s the time where any and all uncertainty, gray, where he won’t have a maximum amount of confidence.”