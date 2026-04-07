NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Mike LaFleur, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur talked about the team’s running backs and said that he has adjusted his philosophy in terms of what he’s looking for at the position.

“What I have learned about backs, I used to be stubborn in what I was looking for,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “I was probably wrong more than I was right. What I have learned about backs, they come in all shapes and sizes, but are they producing? Both those guys are smart, they are tough, they are great leaders for the locker room. … They are similar but they have both produced.”

LaFleur added that the team will take the best player available, while hinting that offensive line is at the forefront of their mind.

“You don’t have to go reach in the draft,” LaFleur said. “Now, if there is a guy where we can improve our roster, tackle, guard, whatever it is … but on paper, you have a bunch of veterans who have played this game at a high level. They know how to play.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil visited with the Cardinals on Monday.

Rams

San Diego State CB Chris Johnson had a private meeting with the Rams. (Justin Melo)

had a private meeting with the Rams. (Justin Melo) Arizona DB Treydan Stukes had a 30 visit with the Rams. (Ian Rapoport)

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider believes that QB Sam Darnold has another gear and can play better next season.

“He’s going to be that much more comfortable from being around his team,” Schneider said, via Fox Sports. “Just his relationship with Coop and Rashid. Like, Rashid came in during the season, so that takes a minute to build chemistry. He gets another year with Jax (Smith-Njigba), and we have a really cool tight end group — [Elijah] Arroyo and [A.J.] Barner did a great job. He can play even better.”

Seahawks WR J ake Bobo signed a two-year, $5.5 million offer sheet with the Jaguars as a restricted free agent, which was matched by Seattle , including $4.5 million fully guaranteed with a $1.75 million signing bonus. (OTC)