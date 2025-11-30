NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall spoke about the August 2024 San Francisco shooting that could have cost him his life or his career. He was shot once in the chest by a 17-year-old, who was soon arrested by police.

“My adrenaline was rushing. I didn’t feel, really, much pain at all. It was just more of like a burning sensation,” Pearsall told ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “I’m very religious. I’m a Christian. I just didn’t know if I was going to go to heaven or hell. I definitely thought about my family … not knowing if I was going to tell my family I love them again.”

Pearsall had seen someone approaching him but believed it was a fan from an autograph signing he hosted earlier in the day.

“Then, I analyzed the situation and was like, ‘OK, this guy doesn’t really look like a fan at all,'” Pearsall said. “He was in all black, hoodie on, and he obviously had his gun out immediately…I had a sleeveless shirt on and, like, the hole was very visible, blood coming out everywhere…”I may have looked calm, but really I was freaking out. In my mind, it was like, ‘Let’s get a move on.’ Like, ‘Let’s get on the stretcher, let’s get to the hospital.'”

The bullet entered through Pearsall’s chest and exited through his back. He recovered quickly and made his NFL debut just a few months later.

“Initially, honestly, like, the physical part, it was difficult,” Pearsall added. “My arm was basically, like, nonexistent. Like, it felt really dead and scar tissue — I had a lot of soreness initially. But I wasn’t worried about that. Like, pain wasn’t really relevant for me. It was more of the mental battle as far as, like, PTSD is a real thing. I’ve had a few incidents where I have been spooked for no reason because of just replaying things in my mind or maybe, like, certain sounds or certain, like, movements of people, like, would freak me out initially.”

“I want to live a happy life,” Pearsall concluded. “Reality is, I am here. I’m alive. A lot of good people around me. I shouldn’t be freaking out about certain things, holding myself back from the moments that I could be where my feet are at and enjoying my life.”

49ers WR Jauan Jennings was fined $12,172 for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing.

Rams

Rams LB Nate Landman signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension that includes $15.667 million guaranteed, of which $15.25 million is the new money guarantee.

signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension that includes $15.667 million guaranteed, of which $15.25 million is the new money guarantee. Landman receives $10.667 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The full guarantee is made up of a $500,000 bonus, the balance of his 2025 salary, his entire 2026 salary, and $2.65 million of his 2027 salary.

If on the roster on the 5th day of the 2026 league year, Landman will earn another $2.35 million in guaranteed salary for 2027. On the 5th day of the 2027 league year, another $2.65 million will be fully guaranteed. If on the roster on the 5th day of the 2028 league year, he will earn a $1 million roster bonus. The contract contains annual per-game roster bonuses, and the extension increased his 2026 salary cap number by $125,000. (OTC)

Seahawks

The spotlight was on Seahawks QB Sam Darnold with this week’s matchup against the Vikings, the team he played for last year, and resurrected his career. Darnold says he’s grateful for everything that happened in Minnesota and how it ended up with him in Seattle.

“I’m so grateful,” Darnold said via FOX Sports’ Eric Williams. “I keep using that word, but it’s true. I’m grateful for my time there and to come into a situation like this, with the coaching staff that we have and our locker room, just how close-knit and how tight we are. It’s such a good situation. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else now.”

Darnold has been a good match with Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, who was the passing game coordinator in San Francisco the same year Darnold was the backup. Kubiak is set up to be hot potential coaching candidate thanks to his work with Darnold this year.

“Me and Klint have a great relationship, and we’re continuing to build that relationship, as well,” Darnold said. “Just his personality – he’s got a very dry sense of humor, and I think we relate on that level a little bit. And just the way he is as a person. We’re very similar. No BS is the best way to describe it. We just kind of go about our business. If something needs to be done, we’re going to get it done. If something needs to be said, we’ll say it. But we like to work, and we love football.”