NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Sean McVay, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

New Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur says he will call plays on offense. (Darren Urban)

says he will call plays on offense. (Darren Urban) LaFleur spoke highly of QB Kyler Murray : “He was never a fun challenge to go against.” (Jeremy Bergman)

: “He was never a fun challenge to go against.” (Jeremy Bergman) SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks Rams associate HC Aubrey Pleasant and Texans secondary coach Dino Vasso are DC options under LaFleur.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay believes that the team could have their next offensive coordinator in-house, referring to Nate Scheelhaase, as many believe he will be promoted after Mike LaFleur was hired away by the Cardinals as their new head coach.

“I did think that this was something that could occur, so we’ve got great candidates in-house,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “Based on the rules and I think what is the appropriate thing, are you going to do an extensive search to really just dive into what’s going to be the best way to bring in new people that help us continue to build and grow towards where we want to go?”

SI.com’s Albert Breer names Rams pass game coordinator Scheelhaase and QBs coach Dave Ragone as possible OC options for the Rams after LaFleur took the Cardinals job.

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold was asked about reaching the Super Bowl, given that his career had a tumultuous start and after being drafted by New York, included stops in Carolina, San Francisco, and Minnesota.

Darnold is thankful that the franchise and fans in Seattle rallied behind him and trusted him to get to this point when they signed him as a free agent this past offseason.

“I would have loved to get drafted to New York and have that be my home for 20 years, but it just didn’t work out that way,” Darnold said, via Pro Football Talk. “Same thing in Carolina. San Francisco was a great place for me to learn. In Minnesota I had an opportunity with really good players and really good coaches, to show — not people, but show myself what I could do on the football field, and I think people saw that. Seattle just from the get-go, right when I got here, it felt like home. It feels like home and I’m so grateful to John and Mike for believing in me, and all the people in that locker room believing in me. For me to be able to go out there and do nothing more than my job on every single play, that’s a very secure feeling as a quarterback.”