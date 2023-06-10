NFC Notes: Sam Howell, DeAndre Hopkins, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said Sam Howell is opening their offseason program as the first-team quarterback but he must earn the job going forward.

“Just because I said he’s going to start off as QB1 doesn’t mean he’s going to finish as QB1,” Rivera said, via ProFootballTalk. “I like to believe, though, that if he goes out and does the things he’s capable of, he’s got a very good chance of doing that. I think Jacoby has shown us some things that have really gotten people’s attention. We talk about Jacoby almost as much as we talk about Sam. I just think as we go through this process, until we play games, it would be unfair to start making assessments.”

Cowboys

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn thinks it’s been good to have HC Mike McCarthy calling offensive plays again: “It’s really cool to see Mike in that role. It looks, from my opinion, like he’s having a blast. Sometimes as a head coach, when you’re not the play-caller and you are yearning for it, I’ve seen that with him, the energy he has for it. He sets the whole menu and the table for us and we’re having a good offseason. But him specifically, I’ve felt some happiness and some joy for him going out there and you can see his competitive juices going. We’ll have some good battles (at training camp). I’ve coached against Mike for a long time, he’s one of the very best. Hopefully we have a lot of fun out in California,” said Quinn, via Jon Machota.

Eagles

When asked about the Eagles’ potential interest in DeAndre Hopkins, HC Nick Sirianni said he’s already pleased with their receivers group: “I’m really pleased with the group that we have. Howie and myself are always looking for opportunities to make the team better, but I really love the room that we have,” per ProFootballTalk.