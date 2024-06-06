NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Kobie Turner, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers RBs coach Bobby Turner said undrafted rookie RB Cody Schrader is a good fit into their system and he was able to detail how they operate during the interview process.

“I already saw what we do on the tape,” Turner said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “And then when I was interviewing him, he knew what we were doing. He could detail the footwork. He knew not only his assignment but what the person next to (the running back) was doing.”

Schrader has always idolized Christian McCaffrey and studied his highlights over the years.

“I watched his highlights for the last five years,” Schrader said. “The 2015 Stanford highlights — I watched them before every single game. So it’s kind of crazy that I’m here.”

Rams

The Rams lost legendary DT Aaron Donald this offseason, but they are excited about young DT Kobie Turner to help mitigate his loss. Rams DC Chris Shula outlined how they will handle not always knowing how the other team will line up protection without having to account for Donald.

“He’s going to be a guy who’s on the field a ton,” Shula said, via Fox Sports’ Eric Williams. “We love to have the flexibility to move those guys around, depending on the personnel group that’s in the game. We’re lucky, because he can play multiple spots pretty easily, whether it’s physically or mentally.”

“Obviously, we’re going to have to step up as a group. We made a big point to Kobie Turner that we don’t expect him to be an Aaron Donald, because he really is one of one. We knew when he was in the game how offenses were going to protect against us. Now, it’s a little bit more of a guessing game.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Sam Howell discussed the transition from being a starting quarterback to serving as a backup.

“In this league, to be able to play, you’ve got to compete and that’s what I’m willing to do, no matter what the situation is, no matter who the starter is,” Howell said, via PFT. “If I’m the starter, I’m coming to compete every single day,” Howell said. “Geno has been great. I’ve learned a lot from Geno, and he’s a great player. I have a lot of respect for him and everything he’s been through in his career.”

Howell added that he’s recognized the importance of ball security and admitted that he took too many unnecessary shots last year.

“I think I could play some smarter ball. I think there were times where we were down big in some games, I was a little too aggressive just trying to make something happen trying to get us back in the game,” Howell said. “The turnovers are just way too high for what I wanted and what the team needed. I think that’s definitely something I can take from last year.”