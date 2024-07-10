NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Logan Thomas, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

San Francisco added veteran TE Logan Thomas in free agency after Thomas spent the last four seasons with the Commanders. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan dove into what they expect of Thomas and why they decided to bring him in.

“I really wanted to up the competition there with the group and get a guy in there who has had success in this league, in the run and pass game, who has been on a few teams and done it before,” Shanahan said, via Lindsey Pallares of the team’s website. “We like our group and there’s some competition there, but having the opportunity, at this point in the season, to be able to add a veteran like Logan, with his skill set and be able to get him in here to come compete and him being ready for it, was something we were kind of pumped to pull off at this time.”

“We’re just going have him watch this week because he just got here today, and we’ll give him a chance to come in into training camp and compete with those guys.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay on what third-round S Kamren Kinchens adds to the roster: “The deep ball range. I think you see the toughness, the range being able to play really sideline to sideline, his deep defense feel. You can see at the point of contact there’s no flinch. He’s got good ball production.” (Stu Jackson)

McVay also updated the status of newcomer G Jonah Jackson: "He's in good shape. He's feeling good. There were a couple guys that we really had in mind as the goal was always let's be able to get them onboarded above the neck. Let's build the right foundation and have those guys ready to go when we open up training camp on the 23rd of July." (Jackson)

Newly signed RB Boston Scott described why he chose to sign with the Rams: "I can remember last year, I wasn't getting any opportunities, so I kind of had some time to like sit back and really watch teams. The Rams kind of stood out as far as the physicality. I just remembered them being very physical, they stayed in it the whole time, they did not lay down. So that type of mindset, that type of mentality, I think it's just so important as you go throughout a long season." (Jackson)

Rams new DC Chris Shula on CB Darious Williams returning to Los Angeles: "We're going to use his strengths. It was interesting in Jacksonville watching a bunch of his tape, he played off lot. They pressured a lot. They played some more zone and stuff. He's a guy that can do it all so we'll see what we want to do and how they keep rotating. He is doing a great job so far." (Jackson)

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider spoke with NFL reporters about some early changes through spring workouts. Schneider has loved being around new HC Mike Macdonald and mentioned what they like about QB Sam Howell.

“He has a unique ability to be fun, be engaging, have a great time, have a fun conversation and then be serious and concise in the next part of the conversation… He knows what he wants,” Schneider said, via Ari Horton of the team’s website.

“We really like Sam’s upside a lot. He started 18 games and he’s been a productive player in this league. We like his toughness and his swag and he has a really cool leadership style about him as well.”