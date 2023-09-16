NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Montez Sweat, Isaiah Simmons, Commanders, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy said QB Sam Howell went through the growing pains of a young quarterback but showed flashes of great play.

“You know what, I thought Sam did basically what a first-year starting quarterback probably would do,” Bieniemy said, via Commanders Wire. “And so I thought there were moments where he looked great, I thought there was moments where he just looked okay, and I thought there were moments that he can use as growing pains. So, the beauty of it is, and I keep saying this every single day that I’m here, is every time something happens, it’s probably the first time that it’s happened to him.”

Commanders

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio said DE Montez Sweat played an excellent game and believes he’s going to have a great year.

“Well, I the biggest thing is we harped all along about the finish, and he ends up doing some nice finishing,” Del Rio said, via Commanders Wire. “So, yeah, he’s dialed in. He’s going after things, and really, that finish element is part of it. He’s gonna be around the quarterback. He’s a talented rusher.”

Commanders DE Chase Young was removed from the team’s injury report and will play on a pitch count Sunday, according to HC Ron Rivera. (Josina Anderson)

Giants

Giants DC Wink Martindale expects DB Isaiah Simmons role to expand as the season goes on.

“I think his role is going to expand, because he’s that good of a player and he’s just learning the package,” Martindale said, via PFT. “What is this, the third week he’s been here? It’s just going to keep expanding. Like I said, he’s a positionless player, which is a compliment to him. We can move him around and play him in different spots. Through attrition, there’s going to be different spots that are open and each week, you put him in the best spot that you need him in to help us in.”