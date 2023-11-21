NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Ron Rivera, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Commanders, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell believes his relationship with OC Eric Bieniemy continues to grow by the week and feels the two are on the same page.

“Obviously, it’s definitely grown as we’ve gone through each and every week, and we’ve obviously learned more about each other as we’ve gone throughout this journey,” Howell said, via Commanders Wire. “I just think there’s nothing like going through games together and getting that experience, so our relationship’s definitely closer. I don’t think anything’s changed as far as what he feels like if he feels like he can talk to me a different way than he did when we first met, you know? It’s pretty much stayed the same. But I would just say we’ve just grown to know each other better. We’ve grown to get more comfortable with each other, and I would say there is probably more dialogue as far as what I like and what I don’t like. But it definitely has grown.”

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said his focus is on the team’s game against the Cowboys and isn’t focused on his job security following the season.

“I can only control what I can,” Rivera said, via PFT. “What happens beyond today, what happens beyond the end of the season, that’s not in my control. So everything I can do is focus on today, the present. That’s the only thing I have. I’ll try to get that across to the players as well. I can’t focus on what I can’t control.”

Giants

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux commented on reaching double-digit sacks for the first time in his career after a big win over the Commanders on Sunday.

“It’s the first time I’ve had double-digit sacks in the NFL. It’s a blessing,” Thibodeaux said, via GiantsWire.com. “I just have to keep working. . . You work your whole life to be in the NFL. You work every day to get sacks, that’s why they drafted me. So being able to deliver for this team and get a win gives me no better feeling. Pressure breaks pipes. So, once we stopped the run, we knew we would be in a throwing situation, and we had to take that away too.”