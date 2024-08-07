NFC Notes: Sam LaPorta, D.J. Moore, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- The Bears signed WR D.J. Moore to a four-year, $110 million extension with $82.635 million in injury guarantees including $66.6 million in new guarantees and $43.65 fully guaranteed at signing. (Over The Cap)
- Moore received a $20 million signing bonus and his deal also includes per-game and workout bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- Chicago HC Matt Eberflus mentioned WR Velus Jones is open to working at RB: “Hopefully that grows into something.” (Brad Biggs)
- Eberflus implied G Nate Davis needs to stay healthy to win the starting RG job: “If a person’s out for an extended period of time and the player that’s in that position is playing very well, at a starter level, and doing a good job there, then you create the competition.” (Brad Biggs)
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said TE Sam LaPorta will not practice on Monday while DB Brian Branch will not participate in team activities. Campbell added they are both fine long-term. (Colton Pouncy)
- Detroit G Kevin Zeitler is being evaluated for a shoulder injury and first-round CB Terrion Arnold was evaluated for a concussion, per Justin Rogers.
- Arnold cleared protocol and practiced on Tuesday, per Justin Rogers.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions worked out DT Carlos Watkins and G Mark Evans.
Vikings
- The Vikings signed CB Fabian Moreau to a one-year, $1.46 million contract with $475k guaranteed including a $225k signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Moreau can also earn up to $25k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- According to Aaron Wilson, Minnesota worked out WRs Justin Hall, Dax Milne, and Deon Cain.
- Minnesota President Mike Wilf mentioned they won’t have contract discussions with GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah or HC Kevin O’Connell until the end of the season. (Kevin Seifert)
