NFC Notes: Sam LaPorta, D.J. Moore, Bears, Lions, Vikings

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bears

  • The Bears signed WR D.J. Moore to a four-year, $110 million extension with $82.635 million in injury guarantees including $66.6 million in new guarantees and $43.65 fully guaranteed at signing. (Over The Cap)
  • Moore received a $20 million signing bonus and his deal also includes per-game and workout bonuses. (Over The Cap)
  • Chicago HC Matt Eberflus mentioned WR Velus Jones is open to working at RB: “Hopefully that grows into something.” (Brad Biggs)
  • Eberflus implied G Nate Davis needs to stay healthy to win the starting RG job: “If a person’s out for an extended period of time and the player that’s in that position is playing very well, at a starter level, and doing a good job there, then you create the competition.” (Brad Biggs)

Lions

Vikings

  • The Vikings signed CB Fabian Moreau to a one-year, $1.46 million contract with $475k guaranteed including a $225k signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
  • Moreau can also earn up to $25k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
  • According to Aaron Wilson, Minnesota worked out WRs Justin Hall, Dax Milne, and Deon Cain.
  • Minnesota President Mike Wilf mentioned they won’t have contract discussions with GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah or HC Kevin O’Connell until the end of the season. (Kevin Seifert)

