NFC Notes: Sam LaPorta, D’Andre Swift, Bears, Lions, Packers

Lions HC Dan Campbell said TE Sam LaPorta (shoulder) is “trending” in the right direction for Week 12: “It’s questionable to above for LaPorta. It’s trending the right way.” (Dave Birkett)

After blocking the potential game-winning field goal to knock off the Bears in Week 11, Packers HC Matt LaFleur said ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia knew they would get through because of a weakness he found on film.

“Rich said to our team last night, ‘I will not understand if we come out of this game without a block,'” LaFleur said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Whether a field goal or [point-after attempt].”