NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

When discussing coordinators who are raising their head coaching stock, Dan Graziano of ESPN writes that Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury is someone he’s hearing about.

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown‘s contention with his productivity this season has been well documented, now coming off a five-reception, 43-yard performance. When asked about his feedback to Brown, RB Saquon Barkley said he’s keeping the conversation private.

“I felt like that conversation was meant to stay between us, but the focus was all about the team, and I think it was a good thing,” Barkley said, via ESPN. “I would definitely say it wasn’t like a players’ meeting. When you hear ‘players’ meeting,’ that’s like all hell’s breaking loose. It wasn’t that at all. But also that we’re teammates, we’re all friends, we’re just having a conversation.”

Barkley wishes the talk between Brown, Jalen Hurts, and himself had remained under wraps.

“I personally wish that wasn’t out there, to be honest,” Barkley said. “But people saw us having a conversation, and they got out there. I don’t think we need to make too much of that. … I mean, we have conversations all the time. In that instance, it was us three. But I talk to [DeVonta Smith], [Smith] talks to A.J., and Lane [Johnson] talks to Jordan [Mailata]. We should be all talking, you know what I mean? But I know people are going to try to make it more than what it is, but it’s not that. And I really don’t want to speak too much on it.”

Hurts said their talk related to “taking ownership” and how they can move forward from here.

“It’s just us talking about the collective, talking about taking ownership for what we can and talking about how we move forward as a team so we continue to find ways to win games,” Hurts said.

Dan Graziano of ESPN writes that he’s keeping an eye on DT Jordan Davis regarding a possible contract extension, given that he is playing well in his fourth season.

regarding a possible contract extension, given that he is playing well in his fourth season. Matt Zenitz reports Eagles LB Nakobe Dean (knee) is expected to make his 2025 debut in Thursday night’s game.

Giants

The Giants are set to face the Eagles in Thursday night’s Week 6 game, reuniting them with RB Saquon Barkley. New York DT Dexter Lawrence said they need to “stay disciplined” against the defending Super Bowl champs.

“You don’t want to be the team to let him get hot,” Lawrence said, via NFL.com. “So, you’ve got to stay disciplined Thursday and go win.”

Barkley recorded just 30 rushing yards on six carries in Philadelphia’s Week 5 loss to the Broncos. Giants S Tyler Nubin said “everybody expects” the Eagles to get Barkley involved.

“I think everybody expects that,” Nubin said. “When you don’t get your best guy involved and don’t get the result that you want, obviously things are gonna change. Definitely ready for that.”

Giants LB Bobby Okereke reiterated that they anticipate Philadelphia running the ball with more frequency than in their previous game.

“I think everybody’s response is understanding they’re gonna try to run the ball,” Okereke said. “Saquon is a high-impact player and every time he steps on the field, he’s got potential to be the best player on the field.”