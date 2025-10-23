NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Brian Burns, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Washington HC Dan Quinn revealed QB Jayden Daniels had an MRI on his hamstring and said it is not a long-term injury, but isn’t sure about his status for Week 8. (Nicki Jhabvala)

revealed QB had an MRI on his hamstring and said it is not a long-term injury, but isn’t sure about his status for Week 8. (Nicki Jhabvala) Quinn added that wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are on track to practice this week. (John Keim)

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley was asked about his outlook on the team before the win over the Vikings, which seems to have put the team back on track.

“I think it’s just, we got to win games,” Barkley told Zach Berman. “Some games, we’re a run-first team. Some games might be airing it out. Just got to get back to the conversation of, what is winning football supposed to be like? That’s the Eagles have more points than the other team in the end. I feel like we’ve lost sight of that. The city’s lost sight of that. We got to get back to that. We have a lot of things to fix, but I felt better being 4-0 rather than when we lost two in a row.”

Giants

Giants OLB Brian Burns said the team’s defense is way too good to allow easy completions while dropping eight defenders in coverage.

“Coming right off the field, I got a lot of emotions going on,” Burns said, via ESPN. “What I was referring to is the fact that we had a call specifically to take away that play and the fact that [Broncos quarterback Bo] Nix wasn’t even trying to throw it to Mims and it just so happened to be completed, it was kind of a disbelief. Like, bro, there’s no way that we dropped eight and still couldn’t stop that ball from getting completed. That’s more so where my frustration lied. It wasn’t nothing towards the [play] call.”

Burns said he didn’t feel the need to clear the air with DC Shane Bowen because he agreed with the play call.

“Everybody talks and has their own opinion, you know what I’m saying?” Burns said. “However you view it, whatever your perspective is, I respect your perspective, you can have that, but we are bought in [to Bowen] and that call was perfect for that situation just because it was 30 seconds left, no timeouts. Catch, tackle, game over. But that ball was never supposed to be completed. It just happened like I just said brother. The ball wasn’t even aiming for that man. It was for [wide receiver] Courtland [Sutton]. He missed the throw and it just fell in his lap. It was just unlucky.“