NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Cowboys Offseason Blueprint, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports the Cowboys are looking to select a receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb within the first rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
- Pauline also writes Dallas is expected to address their defensive front after finishing with the league’s No. 27-ranked run defense.
- According to Pauline, the Cowboys want to re-sign restricted free agent C Brock Hoffman and are debating the size of his contract.
- Regarding Hoffman, Pauline writes Dallas is considering placing a tender on him and matching any offer he receives on the market, or signing him to a multi-year extension.
- Pauline mentions the Cowboys are also looking for a new offensive line coach for HC Brian Schottenheimer‘s staff.
- Nick Harris reports that the Cowboys are hiring Derrick Foster as their new RB coach.
Eagles
Eagles GM Howie Roseman said signing RB Saquon Barkley ran counter to recent trends regarding investing in running backs before adding that it was “not a hard trigger to pull” given his confidence level that Barkley would have a huge season.
“I’d like to say he’s exceeded expectations, but he’s always been one of the best players I’ve ever seen whenever I’ve watched him and I have always known about what kind of person he is because it’s not hard to find that out,” Roseman said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “So I’m really not surprised by any of this, and I don’t say that in an arrogant way, it’s based on who he is, nothing to do with me, because this is who he’s always been. And I’m just glad everyone gets to see that.”
Giants
- When reflecting on the Giants’ season, Dan Duggan of The Athletic refutes speculation about Tommy DeVito initially starting over Drew Lock because of Lock’s incentives, as most of those required New York to make the playoffs.
- Duggan thinks fifth-round RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. had an impressive season with 839 rushing yards and 4.4 yards per carry. Duggan feels Tracy’s next goal is to improve his consistency after averaging just 1.7 yards after contact.
- Duggan points out RB Devin Singletary‘s three-year, $16.5 million contract isn’t good value and he carries a $6.3 million cap hit in 2025.
- Duggan also believes RB Eric Gray‘s roster spot is in jeopardy while RB Dante Miller will try to earn a final spot.
- At wide receiver, Duggan writes the team needs to make WR Wan’Dale Robinson a larger focal point on short passes.
- Duggan is curious to see if WR Jalin Hyatt requests a trade or release this offseason after being upset with his role.
- Regarding OT Andrew Thomas, Duggan writes the organization needs him to stay healthy and it’s difficult to forecast his future on the team.
- As for the right guard spot, Duggan believes New York should seek an upgrade over Greg Van Roten.
- Giants are expected to hire Illinois assistant linebackers coach Grant Morgan. (Matt Zenitz)
