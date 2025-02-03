NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Cowboys Offseason Blueprint, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports the Cowboys are looking to select a receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb within the first rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

within the first rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Pauline also writes Dallas is expected to address their defensive front after finishing with the league’s No. 27-ranked run defense.

According to Pauline, the Cowboys want to re-sign restricted free agent C Brock Hoffman and are debating the size of his contract.

and are debating the size of his contract. Regarding Hoffman, Pauline writes Dallas is considering placing a tender on him and matching any offer he receives on the market, or signing him to a multi-year extension.

Pauline mentions the Cowboys are also looking for a new offensive line coach for HC Brian Schottenheimer ‘s staff.

‘s staff. Nick Harris reports that the Cowboys are hiring Derrick Foster as their new RB coach.

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said signing RB Saquon Barkley ran counter to recent trends regarding investing in running backs before adding that it was “not a hard trigger to pull” given his confidence level that Barkley would have a huge season.

“I’d like to say he’s exceeded expectations, but he’s always been one of the best players I’ve ever seen whenever I’ve watched him and I have always known about what kind of person he is because it’s not hard to find that out,” Roseman said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “So I’m really not surprised by any of this, and I don’t say that in an arrogant way, it’s based on who he is, nothing to do with me, because this is who he’s always been. And I’m just glad everyone gets to see that.”

Giants