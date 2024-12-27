NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Dru Phillips, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders QB Marcus Mariota did not attend Thursday’s practice due to personal reasons, via John Keim.

did not attend Thursday’s practice due to personal reasons, via John Keim. Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr. expects DT Jonathan Allen to play “on a pitch count” once he officially returns from injured reserve: “I’m excited … Hopefully, that happens.” (Ben Standig)

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is building his candidacy to be named the league’s Most Valuable Player. Philadelphia OT Lane Johnson mentioned approaching HC Nick Sirianni during their Week 5 bye when Philadelphia was 2-2 about getting Barkley more involved.

“A lot of it was, we’ve got Saquon Barkley back there,” Johnson said, via Ralph Vacchiano of FoxSports. “Let’s f—ing give him the ball.”

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata said Barkley is always encouraging teammates to be at their best.

“His will and want-to is on display 24-7,” Mailata said. “It doesn’t stop, it doesn’t waver. He’s very encouraging, always talking to us, always communicating on what he’s seeing on what he wants. And it’s Saquon Barkley, man, whatever he says, you’re like, ‘Yes, sir.'”

Although Barkley enjoys being in the MVP conversation, he would rather win a Super Bowl.

“I love being in that (MVP) conversation,” Barkley said. “It’s cool and all. But if you tell me that I could have the year I’m having and win an MVP but not win a Super Bowl, or I can have the year I’m having and not win MVP or offensive player of the year and win a Super Bowl, I’m going to take the other one.”

Giants

Giants CB Andru Phillips is currently ranked as the No. 6 overall cornerback in the NFL by ProFootballFocus. He feels like he’s proving he can hang with the best cornerbacks as a rookie.

“Coming in, you hear about the NFL guys, and I give everyone the benefit of the doubt,” Phillips said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “But I go out there and I’m like, ‘Oh s–t, I’m pretty damn good, too.’ I’ve been out there going against the best, and I can hang.”

Phillips said his high ranking at the position is a confidence boost.

“It’s good to be recognized in some sort of way,” Phillips said. “It’s a cool accomplishment. Good for confidence, I guess.”

Phillips reflected on being closely rated to top players like Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II and Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie.

“That’s a crazy thought,” Phillips said. “After the season, I might sit back and be like, ‘I did pretty good.’ During the season, it’s just work, work, work to get to that point.”