NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Micah Parsons, Dexter Lawrence, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- According to an ESPN survey, Cowboys DE Micah Parsons was voted the third-best edge rusher in the NFL.
- A veteran defensive coach believes Parsons belongs as an edge rusher but should see snaps elsewhere additionally: “If you put him at outside linebacker all game, in the same traditional spot, I’m not sure he’d have the same production. He needs to be moved around, in my opinion. But he’s so good in that role that he completely wrecks a game.” (ESPN)
Eagles
- According to an ESPN survey, Eagles RB Saquon Barkley was voted the fourth-best RB in the NFL.
- An AFC scout who had Barkley second in rankings loves his fit in Philadelphia: “He’s going to be a beast. The weapons around him on the outside, dual-threat QB, shotgun runs, his versatility — it’s a perfect fit.” (ESPN)
Giants
- According to another ESPN survey, Giants DT Dexter Lawrence II was voted the third-best DT in the NFL.
- A rival coordinator highlighted his tremendous footwork: “Elite feet to go with his size and athleticism. It’s like he’s violently dancing out there. He will miss a few plays here and there, near sacks. But he mostly delivers.” (ESPN)
