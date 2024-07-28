NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn praised the impact veteran TE Zach Ertz has had so far.

“The leadership for him I thought it would be good but it’s been remarkable,” he said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “He’s not here to coach, but he has a presence, standards, that others can emulate. In the passing game he has a very good awareness, the nuances of a route.”

Cowboys

Dallas had one of the more disappointing ends to the 2023 season after losing at home to a young Green Bay team despite a strong regular season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kept it short when asked the reason HC Mike McCarthy didn’t get an extension but also had good things to say about his coach.

“Green Bay,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Mike has shown me that I want to have him, and he’s qualified and he’s excellent and the players are excellent and he’s shown me that he could be our coach for years to come. He sits next to me in the draft. I really call on him a lot. If you can’t get along with Mike McCarthy, you can’t get along.”

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley said he chose Philadelphia because he wants an opportunity to accomplish both individual and team accolades.

“I decided to come to this team because I knew this team could help me with my legacy for my career,” Barkley said, via Fox Sports. “And I know we have an opportunity to go out and win games.”

The Eagles have one of the league’s best offensive lines, which swayed Barkley’s decision to join the team.

“Yeah, I feel like that’s a reason why I wanted to come here,” Barkley said. “The offensive line, history has shown they can be really good. It’s going to help me show my true potential.”

Barkley is focused on cementing his legacy in the league as an Eagle and is focused on the next three years that he has with the team.

“I guess I’ll reflect on that when I’m done,” Barkley said. “I’m looking forward to the future. I’ve got three years here and hopefully I can go out and prove to this organization and fan base that I am a special player, I can make a lot of plays, and I can help us win games.

“I’m hoping to build my legacy here.“