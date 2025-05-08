NFC Notes: Savion Williams, Zah Frazier, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Chicago used a fifth-round pick on CB Zah Frazier out of UTSA to join a loaded CB group with the likes of Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. Frazier is confident in his ability to adapt to whatever the team needs, whether that be on special teams or moved around the field in different defensive personnel packages.

“My journey was long,” Frazier said, via Bears on CHSN. “I was under recruited coming out of high school, I went to Southern Illinois, then from Southern Illinois I went to Coffeyvile Community College for the COVID season, and then I ended up going to UTSA. It’s been a long, long road but it’s definitely helped me prepared, helped me be a better man, and it’s helped me physically and mentally. I’m just able to adapt anywhere, no matter where I go I can adapt to my environment and go from there.”

Lions

The Lions largely addressed their defensive backfield through the first couple of waves of free agency with CBs D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, and Avonte Maddox. Lions GM Brad Holmes said they are “more than happy” with how they’ve done on the open market and got more players than originally anticipated.

“Look, I’m more than happy with how free agency went,” Holmes said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “I say more than happy because we were able to get guys that we really wanted to get. That’s not always the case. Like, we don’t compromise and get a prospect that we’re warm on. So, happy with that. But more than happy because we actually were able to do more than what I thought we were going to be able to do heading into it.”

Holmes was aware they would be in the market for cornerbacks ahead of free agency and feels fortunate to also land DT Roy Lopez, along with re-signing WR Tim Patrick.

“I knew we were going to be in that corner market,” Holmes said. “That corner market was expensive. The get-in-the-door entry price was $16 million. If you would have told me that we would have been able to get a corner for that much with the defensive linemen that we were able to get and getting TP (Tim Patrick) back and all that, I wouldn’t have thought we were going to be able to do that.”

Although Holmes said they won’t sign any more “high-dollar” free agents, he mentions they are still in contact with several players.

“Yeah. I mean, look, there’s still guys out there that we’re staying in contact with,” Holmes said. “For right now, the higher-dollar guys, we’re probably past that point now. We’re kind of more in the lower deals, whatever that’s third wave (or) whatever wave it is now.”

Packers

Green Bay doubled up on receivers in the draft by taking Savion Williams in round three after getting Matthew Golden in round one. Williams revealed the Packers were his preferred destination throughout the entire pre-draft process.

“That whole week before I got drafted, everybody was always asking me, ‘What’s one team you want to get picked by? Who would you want to get picked by?’ I told them, it’d be Green Bay,” Williams said, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire. “That’s where I want to go. Just seeing the area code number pop up and just grinning the whole time. Knowing I was going to be in Green Bay was just a dream.”