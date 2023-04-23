NFC Notes: Sean McVay, DeAndre Hopkins, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Princeton OL Henry Byrd had a private workout with the 49ers. (Tom Pelissero)

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort wasn’t willing to go into much detail about the future of WR DeAndre Hopkins and compared it to the trade situation with S Budda Baker.

“It’s similar to the Budda conversation,” Ossenfort said, via Bo Brack of PHNX_Cardinals. “I’ve had a lot of interaction with Hop. He’s been great. Good discussions back and forth. As it pertains to his situation, I’m going to keep those discussions those [in-house] as well. Hop’s proven to be a good player in this league, and he’s obviously a very talented player. Productive conversations with Hop, but going to keep those between us.”

Ossenfort also mentioned that the team expects to have plenty of trade calls about trading down from the No. 3 selection in the draft.

“I think with any trade that comes up, there’s got to be an opportunity, right? It takes two teams to make a trade, that’s the first thing. I think that’s something that we’re gonna really dive into next week is if the phone does ring and someone shows interest, we’re going to have to weigh that, right?” Ossenfort said, via SI.com. “I think those talks will really start progressing next week, but it’s one that we’re going to have to wait and see just what opportunities are or aren’t there. There have been discussions I’d say back as far as the Combine, it was pretty preliminary back then. It’s started to pick up here and I would say it’s going to continue to pick up as we get closer to next Thursday night. I think we’re trying to get as many good players and good people on the team as possible.”

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead spoke about HC Sean McVay and his love for coaching, which can sometimes get in the way of his scouting process.

“So what’s interesting, too, about Sean is he wants to coach and he really doesn’t love scouting,” Snead said during an interview. “He’s one of those where you sit down to watch college players, he is a couple plays in and he’s already into the nuances of either, ‘Look at this great … look what they’re doing. Look what they’re doing to this safety. They’re putting that safety in such a hard spot. I’d hate to be that safety’s dad because this is impossible.’ He’s already in the nuance of the tactical.”

“Sean’s a 10 in terms of tactical, he’s a 10 in terms of leadership, but he’s a 10-plus in terms of humility for someone that’s as good as he is,” Snead added. “He got the job at such a young age and was easily willing to admit, ‘I wouldn’t have gotten this job if I hadn’t been lucky enough to study under Jon Gruden and Mike Shanahan and even Kyle Shanahan.’ And took that with him and would come in the building and go, ‘Don’t ask me about how we get from Point A to Point B. I’ve just been an offensive coordinator so I don’t know anything about traveling.’ He has this humility to go, ‘Hey, y’all go do what you do.’”