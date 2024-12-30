NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Rams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers G Aaron Banks suffered a partially torn MCL in Week 16 and will miss the final two games of the season. As a pending free agent due a solid pay raise, Banks knows his future with the team is uncertain because of their need to spend elsewhere but isn’t focusing on his pending free agency yet.

“That’s a real situation about what’s to come,” Banks said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSports Bay Area. “I’ll cross that bridge when it’s time to cross that bridge.”

“Just trying to take every day for what it is while I’m here and hopefully still here. But you never know where things will go, so I’m trying not to think about it too much because there’s really no point. Sitting there and thinking about it all day is not going to answer any questions or change anything, so it’s a waste of energy.”

49ers DL Jordan Elliott was fined $11,774 for unnecessary roughness (hip-drop tackle), RB Patrick Taylor was fined $5,861 for unnecessary roughness (low block), and LB Fred Warner was fined $16,883 for unnecessary roughness (hip-drop tackle) in Week 16.

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Kyzir White was fined $16,883 for roughing the passer (blow to the head/neck) in Week 16.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay commented on CB Ahkello Witherspoon‘s game-sealing interception that gave Los Angeles the win over the Cardinals.

“For Ahkello Witherspoon to be able to come up with that interception, I like that we were going to come after him,” McVay said after the win, via NFL.com. “Brought a zero blitz right there and the guys executed in a big way.”

“It was just a friendly reminder that the game’s never over,” Witherspoon commented on the game-sealing catch. “It’s nothing new for me. It’s just eight years of being on the job, honestly. That’s really all it is. To be able to make a play, that’s not the first time that’s happened, either. I just stay consistent, and when the time comes, the time comes.”

“I think this is a mentally tough team,” McVay added. “I think this is a resilient team. Really when we talked about coming off the bye when we were 1-4, finding ways to finish games. Now, it hasn’t gone exactly the way we want, but we’ve been able to finish it in the positive column nine out of 11 opportunities that we’ve had.”

Rams LB Jared Verse was fined $15,287 for unnecessary roughness in Week 16.

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Josh Jobe was fined $5,472 for unnecessary roughness (blindside block), and CB Byron Murphy was fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) in Week 16.