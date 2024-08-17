NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Trent Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is optimistic about the situation with LT Trent Williams, who has missed camp despite having three years left on his current deal.
“We’re having a lot of discussions with his agent,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebzone.com. “Trent’s not here right now, obviously not at camp. I believe he’s in Houston, but I’m not sure. But we’re talking with his agent a lot, and hopefully, we can figure it out. As I’ve said the whole time, I am optimistic we will, but, of course, the sooner, the better.”
Rams
Rams HC Sean McVay said he needs to see more out of QB Stetson Bennett before trusting him with the backup quarterback role.
“Yeah, I think we still have to be able to see some more body of work,” McVay said, via PFT. “What I did like was what I mentioned to you . . . to be able to stay together. That’s a tough deal when you have the ball [and] when you turn it over a handful of times. It was [a tough situation]. He kind of mentioned it in the postgame [interviews] to you guys where he thought he was seeing some things and then the mistakes ended up being pretty costly but he just kept playing. He kept fighting. The guys kept believing around him. I was really impressed with the resilience that he demonstrated. We do need to take better care of the football. That’s a very important thing. All of those are very correctable and really in a lot of them, it’s not necessarily with the exception . . . well, a couple of them were bad decisions and then a couple of them were just missed the way that you want to throw . . . make the type of layered throw. but you’re going to the right spot. [These are] all things that we can learn from. He has to continue to improve and we’re still in evaluation mode.”
Seahawks
Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic projected the Seahawks’ 53-man roster following their preseason opener.
- Dugar feels the investment in QB Sam Howell will push him to win the backup job over QB P.J. Walker.
- At WR, Dugar has Laviska Shenault Jr. and Dareke Young rounding out the room because of Shenault’s playmaking and Young starting the preseason game with WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
- If RT Abraham Lucas starts the season on the PUP list, Dugar believes OT McClendon Curtis will make the team.
- Dugar feels the last LB spot is a coin flip between Jon Rhattigan and Patrick O’Connell and leans toward Rhattigan because of his experience.
- Finally, Dugar believes CBs Michael Jackson and Lance Boykin could compete for spots if healthy but neither of their injuries have been disclosed. With D.J. James playing well, Dugar has him taking the last spot because of his versatility.
- Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said RB Zach Charbonnet didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury and they are still trying to determine what happened: “He was tight this morning. We’re trying to figure out what’s going on.” (Brady Henderson)
- Macdonald also said WR Tyler Lockett is dealing with a leg issue but is expected to return soon: “[He’s] got a little something going on in his leg right now but he’s good. Tyler will be ready to roll.”
