NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Trent Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is optimistic about the situation with LT Trent Williams, who has missed camp despite having three years left on his current deal.

“We’re having a lot of discussions with his agent,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebzone.com. “Trent’s not here right now, obviously not at camp. I believe he’s in Houston, but I’m not sure. But we’re talking with his agent a lot, and hopefully, we can figure it out. As I’ve said the whole time, I am optimistic we will, but, of course, the sooner, the better.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said he needs to see more out of QB Stetson Bennett before trusting him with the backup quarterback role.

“Yeah, I think we still have to be able to see some more body of work,” McVay said, via PFT. “What I did like was what I mentioned to you . . . to be able to stay together. That’s a tough deal when you have the ball [and] when you turn it over a handful of times. It was [a tough situation]. He kind of mentioned it in the postgame [interviews] to you guys where he thought he was seeing some things and then the mistakes ended up being pretty costly but he just kept playing. He kept fighting. The guys kept believing around him. I was really impressed with the resilience that he demonstrated. We do need to take better care of the football. That’s a very important thing. All of those are very correctable and really in a lot of them, it’s not necessarily with the exception . . . well, a couple of them were bad decisions and then a couple of them were just missed the way that you want to throw . . . make the type of layered throw. but you’re going to the right spot. [These are] all things that we can learn from. He has to continue to improve and we’re still in evaluation mode.”

Seahawks

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic projected the Seahawks’ 53-man roster following their preseason opener.