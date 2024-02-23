NFC Notes: Shane Waldron, Justin Fields, Bears, Packers

Shane Waldron
Bears OC Shane Waldron signed with Chicago after spending 2021-2023 in Seattle. When asked about what Waldron, Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba initially stalled before describing that he “learned a lot” from Waldron during their time together.
“Good luck to y’all,” Smith-Njigba said, via CHGO Bears. “I mean, he’s a great person. He’s a great offensive coordinator. I was very lucky to have him my first year. Learned a lot from him. I think him and [quarterback] Justin [Fields] will mesh well and adding more guys around him I think will be great.”
Bears
- Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus said he will remain as the defensive playcaller. (Kevin Fishbain)
- New Bears DC Eric Washington was asked why he took the job with Chicago even though he isn’t going to be calling plays and said: “My focus is on what the job is as opposed to what it isn’t…a defense that is clearly on an upward trajectory.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Washington added: “I will do everything that the coordinator is doing without calling the defense.” (Cronin)
- Chicago’s new OC Shane Waldron said he has had some contact with QB Justin Fields since he was hired. League rules state on-field workouts cannot be conducted at this time, but they have been in contact recently. (Cronin)
- On installing an offense when the quarterback is undecided, Waldron said: “The first part for us was building a staff, getting everyone together. Then you have staffs that worked together with different people in the past. People have had different experiences. For me, having a system that’s speaking the same language, that’s multiple in the ways it can attack a defense, then you start to get the players and start to know what your personnel is going to look like that season. Then you build it around a player’s skillset. I think, for me, that’s been a part of my core beliefs.” (Cronin)
- Waldron spoke on the draft capital and the current roster as the biggest factors for why he wanted to come to Chicago: “The combination of those things was really intriguing.” (Adam Jahns)
- Waldron mentioned how he views the Bears as a “connected organization” because of Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles.
Packers
- Adam Caplan of ProFootballNetwork writes the Packers must decide on free-agent RG Jon Runyan‘s future, but OL Sean Rhyan is a candidate to replace him after earning more playing time in the later portion of the season.
- With free-agent RB A.J. Dillon, Caplan cites a league source who thinks Dillon has not played consistently enough to warrant a second contract from Green Bay.
- Caplan also thinks LT David Bakhtiari is highly unlikely to return given he carries a cap figure of $40.6 million.
- Caplan lists ILB De’Vondre Campbell, OLB Preston Smith and CB Jaire Alexander as starters Green Bay must decide on this offseason, with Campbell and Smith potential salary cuts and Alexander a bit of a wildcard due to his suspension last season.
