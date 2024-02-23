NFC Notes: Shane Waldron, Justin Fields, Bears, Packers

Shane Waldron

Bears OC Shane Waldron signed with Chicago after spending 2021-2023 in Seattle. When asked about what Waldron, Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba initially stalled before describing that he “learned a lot” from Waldron during their time together.

“Good luck to y’all,” Smith-Njigba said, via CHGO Bears. “I mean, he’s a great person. He’s a great offensive coordinator. I was very lucky to have him my first year. Learned a lot from him. I think him and [quarterback] Justin [Fields] will mesh well and adding more guys around him I think will be great.”

Bears

Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus said he will remain as the defensive playcaller. (Kevin Fishbain)

said he will remain as the defensive playcaller. (Kevin Fishbain) New Bears DC Eric Washington was asked why he took the job with Chicago even though he isn’t going to be calling plays and said: “My focus is on what the job is as opposed to what it isn’t…a defense that is clearly on an upward trajectory.” (Courtney Cronin)

was asked why he took the job with Chicago even though he isn’t going to be calling plays and said: “My focus is on what the job is as opposed to what it isn’t…a defense that is clearly on an upward trajectory.” (Courtney Cronin) Washington added: “I will do everything that the coordinator is doing without calling the defense.” (Cronin)

Chicago’s new OC Shane Waldron said he has had some contact with QB Justin Fields since he was hired. League rules state on-field workouts cannot be conducted at this time, but they have been in contact recently. (Cronin)

said he has had some contact with QB since he was hired. League rules state on-field workouts cannot be conducted at this time, but they have been in contact recently. (Cronin) On installing an offense when the quarterback is undecided, Waldron said: “The first part for us was building a staff, getting everyone together. Then you have staffs that worked together with different people in the past. People have had different experiences. For me, having a system that’s speaking the same language, that’s multiple in the ways it can attack a defense, then you start to get the players and start to know what your personnel is going to look like that season. Then you build it around a player’s skillset. I think, for me, that’s been a part of my core beliefs.” (Cronin)

Waldron spoke on the draft capital and the current roster as the biggest factors for why he wanted to come to Chicago: “The combination of those things was really intriguing.” (Adam Jahns)

Waldron mentioned how he views the Bears as a “connected organization” because of Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles.

Packers

Adam Caplan of ProFootballNetwork writes the Packers must decide on free-agent RG Jon Runyan ‘s future, but OL Sean Rhyan is a candidate to replace him after earning more playing time in the later portion of the season.

‘s future, but OL is a candidate to replace him after earning more playing time in the later portion of the season. With free-agent RB A.J. Dillon , Caplan cites a league source who thinks Dillon has not played consistently enough to warrant a second contract from Green Bay.

, Caplan cites a league source who thinks Dillon has not played consistently enough to warrant a second contract from Green Bay. Caplan also thinks LT David Bakhtiari is highly unlikely to return given he carries a cap figure of $40.6 million.

is highly unlikely to return given he carries a cap figure of $40.6 million. Caplan lists ILB De’Vondre Campbell, OLB Preston Smith and CB Jaire Alexander as starters Green Bay must decide on this offseason, with Campbell and Smith potential salary cuts and Alexander a bit of a wildcard due to his suspension last season.