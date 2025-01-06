NFC Notes: Shaquill Barrett Return, Derrick Brown Injury, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles said the team is still figuring out how ready OLB Shaquil Barrett is after re-joining the team amidst a retirement stint.

“There’s retention on the old stuff, but he has a lot of new stuff to learn,” Bowles said, via ESPN. “He ran pretty [well]. Over the weekend, he ran pretty [well]. You don’t know until you put the helmet and pads on.”

ILB coach Larry Foote said that Barrett’s presence has already made an impact on the team.

“Well, he’s already having impact. I’ve been joking with the outside linebackers, ‘Shaq back, and you guys lit up the sack board last week.’ But it’s just good to see him out there, just veteran presences. Young guys are going to learn a lot from him.”

Barrett admitted that he’s not close to being in football shape but has been training for the past couple months in order to get ready for his return.

“Physically I’m feeling good right now and then depending on what the coaches and the trainers recommend, I think I’ll be able to get out there and get a couple plays,” Barrett said. “I don’t know what they’re thinking right now, but whatever they think I’m on board for.”

Barrett signed last offseason with the Dolphins but admitted that he wasn’t fully committed to the game at that time.

“If I had played this year originally with the Dolphins, I wasn’t all the way 100 percent in and if you’re not 100 percent in, you’re not going be good to anybody,” Barrett said. “So that’s why I took the time away, which if I knew I needed time away, I just took time away. I thought I was done with football, but having that time away helped me find a love for the game again and that’s just what helped bring me back.”

Panthers

Panthers Pro Bowl DL Derrick Brown (knee) hopes to be ready to practice again by OTAs. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. (David Newton)

(knee) hopes to be ready to practice again by OTAs. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. (David Newton) Panthers GM Dan Morgan on QB Bryce Young reaching his potential: “That’s the Bryce Young we saw at Alabama. The benching situation was a really good thing for him.’’ (Newton)

on QB reaching his potential: “That’s the Bryce Young we saw at Alabama. The benching situation was a really good thing for him.’’ (Newton) Morgan says he’s excited about the 2024 rookie class but called it unfortunate that RB Jonathon Brooks was re-injured: “It’s football and things are going to happen.” (Mike Kaye)

Saints

Saints CB Paulson Adebo said he’s feeling good a few months removed from his broken leg and feels confident he’ll be ready to go by training camp. (Katherine Terrell)

said he’s feeling good a few months removed from his broken leg and feels confident he’ll be ready to go by training camp. (Katherine Terrell) Nick Underhill reports that Saints TE Foster Moreau got further testing on his knee and will have to undergo surgery.

got further testing on his knee and will have to undergo surgery. Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi said he hopes anyone evaluating him as a candidate would look at the entire body of work and his skills as a good leader: “Whether you like me as a coach or not, I’m good at communication and relationships.” (Katherine Terrell)