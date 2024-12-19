NFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DT Jonathan Allen was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He’s just excited to be back with the team: “I’m really excited to be back with the team. … I can’t wait to get out there and help the guys.” (Ethan Cadeaux)

Cowboys

Cowboys OLB Micah Parsons credited DL Osa Odighizuwa for stepping up this season on the field and also being one of the team’s leaders in the locker room.

“As a veteran guy, [Osa] just consistently keeps making jumps,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “He keeps getting better. … I just see a guy that comes in every day and maximizes his potential — being a leader and a vocal leader, at that. He demands the best and greatness from everyone. Am I surprised? No. Am I happy for him? I’m super excited. He makes my job easier. … I can’t speak for anyone who’s a better person than Osa.” Odighizuwa isn’t ready to throw in the towel on the season and said they’ll continue pressing forward, even if they don’t make the playoffs. “There’s still so much to play for, whether things are going well or not,” Odighizuwa said. “With that in mind, we’ve just gotta keep approaching it the same way whether it’s going good or not. There’s only one way to approach it, and that’s the right way.” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shut down the idea of DE Micah Parsons playing elsewhere in 2025: “That’s never been uttered in this organization that we don’t have a future with Micah Parsons .” (Todd Archer)

Jordan Schultz reports Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown underwent successful knee surgery and he's hopeful to return by "mid-to-late" into the 2025 season.

Giants

Colorado HC Deion Sanders is adamant that the Giants are not giving up the first overall pick if they get it.

“Giants are not going to give up that pick. They’re not going to give up that pick,” he said, via New York Post. “The Giants are not giving up that pick. I know that for a fact.”

Sanders stated that his son, QB Shedeur Sanders will be the first overall pick, whether New York has the pick or not. The Giants front office has been heavily scouting Sanders and other quarterbacks in this class, and GM Joe Schoen along with a contingent of executives from the front office, was filmed attending practice a few weeks ago.

“Shedeur is going to be the No. 1 pick,” he said.