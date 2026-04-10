NFC Notes: Shemar Turner, Vikings’ Draft Visits, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles believes that DL Shemar Turner is in line for a second-year breakout season.

“Once he gets up and going, Shemar is a guy that I’m really excited to see have a breakout season,” Poles said, via Bears Wire. “I had a ton of faith he was going to be on the same track as [fellow rookies] Luther [Burden], as Colston [Loveland], as Ozzy [Trapilo]; the more that he played, his impact was going to be felt more and more and I felt like we didn’t get to see that.”

Packers

Green Bay acquired LB Zaire Franklin and DT Javon Hargrave this offseason, two players who have ties to new DC Jonathan Gannon. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and HC Matt LaFleur made note of their histories with Gannon and how the added opinions can help decision making.

“All that stuff is really valuable,” Gutekunst said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Our scouting staff does a great job, too, with the yearly kind of tracking of these guys, but whenever you have coaches come in, it’s a nice way for us to debrief them from all their players they’ve been around and that always helps.”

“Yeah, they both played for Gannon, different situations obviously. Zaire was a young player and Gannon was the secondary coach, and then Hargrave when he was the coordinator,” LaFleur said. “In limited interaction with those guys, I was really impressed by the people. Certainly the tape speaks for itself. I think we’ve got two really good football players, but I’m really excited about the type of guys they are coming into the locker room — some veteran leaders that we’re going to have to lean into.”

Vikings

Iowa State DT Domonique Orange has five official 30 visits, including with the Vikings. (Tony Pauline)

has five official 30 visits, including with the Vikings. (Tony Pauline) Wisconsin WR Vinny Anthony has a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Gery Woelfel)

has a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Gery Woelfel) Georgia State WR Ted Hurst will visit the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)

will visit the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler) Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson will visit the Vikings. (Tim Verghese/Arye Pulli)

will visit the Vikings. (Tim Verghese/Arye Pulli) Wisconsin OLB Mason Reiger will visit the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)

will visit the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler) Arizona DB Treydan Stukes had dinner with the Vikings before his pro day. (Field Yates)

had dinner with the Vikings before his pro day. (Field Yates) The Vikings are interested in hosting IPP DL Uar Bernard for a visit. (Ryan Fowler)

for a visit. (Ryan Fowler) The Vikings are hosting Cincinnati LB Jake Golday for a pre-draft visit. (Darren Wolfson)