NFC Notes: SirVocea Dennis, Trevor Etienne, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints QB Competition

Buccaneers

Heading into his third season, LB SirVocea Dennis has made plays that gained the attention of HC Todd Bowles because of his playmaking skills and physical attributes.

“He gets his hands on a lot of balls and I want to say [he has had] a very good four days and that does not mean anything in the grand scheme of things, but I like where he is at right now,” Bowles said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s website. “Right now, he is in the best shape he has been in since he’s been here.”

Panthers

Heading into the season, Panthers fourth-round RB Trevor Etienne shared his excitement to face his brother, Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, in Week 1.

“As soon as we found out the big news, we already were excited about playing each other this year,” Etienne said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s website. “And then come to find out that it will be Week 1. It’s even more exciting, and we all can’t wait.”

Etiennie also discussed taking advantage of veteran RBs Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle to learn whatever he can from guys who have had success in the league.

“I just be a sponge, you know, ask as many questions as I can. You have two examples that’s with you every day of what to do and how to do it in this league.

“So I come in, I’ll be a sponge and learn what I can from them. Watch them and watch how they go about their day-to-day process and how they handle their business and try to take it and incorporate it into my game.”

Saints

Saints QB Jake Haener doesn’t believe the team needs to add a veteran quarterback, given that they have coaches on their staff who have played the position, such as QB coach Scott Tolzien.

“I mean, what are you going to get from that?” Haener said of adding a veteran QB, via Matthew Paras of NOLA.com. “Those guys [on staff] are veterans, man. They’ve done it. They’ve been through it. … You’ve got everything you need in terms of what to look for, what to ask, what to see. They’ve seen it all. They’ve been around it. If there’s anything we’re missing, that we don’t have all the answers to the test — we’re still young, we have a lot to learn — they’re great resources to have. It allows you to see different perspectives. The coaches understand that, ‘Hey, every quarterback is different.’ And my footwork at times may be different from Spencer’s and Tyler’s. And we’re going to build this thing up to the point where, ‘Hey, you do whatever’s comfortable if you’re throwing the ball on time and on rhythm.’”