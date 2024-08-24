NFC Notes: Stephon Gilmore, Penei Sewell, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears TE Gerald Everett said that he and TE Cole Kmet will complement each other to make the offense more complete.

“Both vertically and laterally, Cole and I have two different skill sets,” Everett said, via SI. “Obviously, him being much bigger than me, a traditional tight end, me being a move tight end. We like to be on the field as much as we can together, but being interchangeable we don’t see a limit for our group, let alone Cole and I. Obviously, Caleb will use us to his best advantage.”

Lions

Lions OT Penei Sewell suffered a rolled ankle after leaving practice early on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

Packers

Packers RB AJ Dillon has dealt with stinger issues at the end of last season and during this year’s training camp. Dillon outlined how much stingers can vary as he awaits his test results.

“They’re a lot different,” Dillon said, via SI.com’s Bill Huber. “Some are common; a lot of guys reference getting a stinger at some point. I’ve had stingers in the past before the incident last year. As you know, certain things happen. Some are more severe than others. You kind of look at it differently but, like I said, we’re waiting to get opinions back. See all the information before we make any statements that are untrue.”

Packers QB Jordan Love is pleased with the team’s direction after joint practices with Baltimore: “I like where we’re at offensively and I think we’re ready to go, get the season started.” (Packers’ YouTube)

Vikings

Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore‘s one-year, $10 million deal includes a $3.5 million signing bonus, a $2.48 million base salary, and $7 million guaranteed, via Aaron Wilson.