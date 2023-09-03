NFC Notes: Sterling Shepard, Noah Igbinoghene, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Noah Igbinoghene believes the trade to Dallas was a much-needed move for his career.

“I feel like I honestly needed it,” Igbinoghene said, via the team’s website. “I can say my career hasn’t gone up to my expectations, but I’m still young. I’m 23 years old. When I came in, I was 20 years old. There’s a lot of stuff I went through, but it made me the man I am today. I get a new, fresh start with a new opportunity and new, fresh faces. I get to gain my respect again on a new team and show them what I can do.” Igbinoghene explained that he’ll get back to playing aggressive and rediscover the form that made him a first round pick coming out of Auburn. “[Dan Quinn] would let out my game,” he said. “When I first moved to college, it was more of a man system — press corner, man system. They do a lot of that here. I get to really go back to what I was doing…Sometimes you’d play off [in Miami] and you could press as well but, now, [I’m in] a really aggressive defense that I get to really show what I can do when it comes to that aspect of the game.” Igbinoghene is willing to do whatever the team asks of him in order to make a contribution. “It’s a blessing,” he said. “I’m excited to get to work and to be a part of this team. It’s an amazing opportunity to be here and play for this team. I’m hoping to thrive here. I’m going to put the work in and see how it goes. Whatever they want me to do, I’m going to do it. Whether that’s special teams, defense, it doesn’t matter. I’m going to do it. I just want to help and serve this team as best I can.”

Sterling Shepard

Giants HC Brian Daboll said WR Sterling Shepard still has his quickness and explosiveness following his return from an ACL tear.

“He’s looked pretty good in terms of his quickness and his explosion coming back after a couple years of injuries,” Daboll said, via ESPN. “So I’m pleased with where he’s at.”

Shepard knows there’s still work ahead of him in order to return to form.

“I worked extremely hard to get back to here, but that is just one step of the process of where I wanted to get back to,” Shepard said. “Now I’m just focused on every day getting better and better. But I’m grateful to be here.”

Shepard admitted that doubt did appear after suffering back to back major injuries.

“Naturally does it cross your mind: ‘Am I going to be the same player?’ Yeah,” Shepard said. “But I have tools, or something in my head to immediately when those [thoughts] start to creep in, I tell myself, ‘You’ve been that, you’re still going to be that!’ I’m just all positive reinforcement to myself like, ‘I’m Sterling Shepard. I’ve done this before and I can get back to that!’”

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor said Shepard has returned in great shape and still has a lot left to contribute as a player.

“He looks better than I’ve ever seen him. It’s only my second year here in New York, but it’s the best I’ve ever seen him,” Taylor added.

Giants

Field Yates notes Giants CB Darnay Holmes ‘ restructured contract brought his cap figure down to $1.216 million from $2.94 million.

‘ restructured contract brought his cap figure down to $1.216 million from $2.94 million. Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap points out that the Giants have just $5 million left in available cap space.

The Giants worked out DB Isaiah Dunn. (Aaron Wilson)