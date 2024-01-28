NFC Notes: Taylor Decker, Darnell Savage, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears are interviewing Chargers WR coach Chris Beatty for the same role on their staff.

Per Connor Hughes, the Bears have an interview scheduled with former Titans WR coach Rob Moore as well.

Ian Rapoport reports that former NFL WR and WR coach Ike Hilliard will interview with the Bears for their WR coach position on Monday.

Lions

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says Lions assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery or passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand would be internal options to replace OC Ben Johnson if he takes a head coaching job as expected. Detroit could also opt to hire someone from outside the building.

Jones adds the Lions will also likely have to consider a new contract for LT Taylor Decker, who had a strong season and is underpaid relative to the top of the market.

Packers

Packers S Darnell Savage reflected on dropping a potential interception in their Divisional Round 27-24 loss to the 49ers.

“Rookie mistake,” Savage said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “Rookie mistake… “Got to lock in and catch the ball first. I was thinking about the touchdown before I caught it.”

As for being an impending free agent, Savage said he’s not worried about things he can’t control.

“I’m the type, I don’t really let things I really can’t control bother me,” Savage said. “I’m going to keep being me, keep treating people the right way, doing things the right way. And wherever the chips fall, they fall.”

Savage isn’t nervous about what his future holds and is grateful for his time in Green Bay.

“I’m not nervous,” Savage said. “It’s been a great time. I love this place, love Green Bay, love all my teammates in here. It’s a great place. That ‘G’ stands for ‘greatness.’”