NFC Notes: Terrace Marshall, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- The Athletic’s Josh Kendall says the Falcons are clearly weighing keeping QB Logan Woodside as the third quarterback on the roster as he played nearly the whole first preseason game.
- He notes that decision could be impacted in part by what the Falcons do elsewhere, like if they want to keep TE John FitzPatrick as the fifth option at his position over a third quarterback.
- Kendall lists Falcons WRs Scotty Miller and KhaDarel Hodge as roster locks at this point. He gives Penny Hart and Frank Darby the early nod for the final two spots at the position, though both have work to do to clinch that still. After writing this, Darby was waived with an injury designation on Monday.
- Kendall thinks Falcons OT Joshua Miles has the edge for the top backup tackle job and a roster spot, with former third-round OL Jalen Mayfield on the wrong side of the bubble.
- The Falcons could end up keeping just three inside linebackers after waiving LB Mykal Walker, per Kendall. Right now UDFA LB Mike Jones seems like he’d be the fourth but Kendall notes he’s not a lock to make the roster.
- Kendall mentions the Falcons might be more likely to try to sneak S Micah Abernathy to the practice squad ahead of seventh-round S Demarcco Hellams but the two have had a good battle during camp.
- Kendall notes Falcons CBs Cornell Armstrong and Darren Hall have made strong bids for roster spots but so far it’s pretty clear they’re behind six others in the pecking order. Falcons CB Dee Alford has consistently been the first-string nickel corner.
Panthers
- Panthers HC Frank Reich noted that WR Terrace Marshall “tweaked a little something in his back” before he was carted off of the practice field. (Darin Gantt)
- Reich added that he will probably make a decision about the starting right guard after the Giants game and has been holding off in order for Chandler Zavala and Nash Jensen to return to play. (Joe Person)
- As for other team injuries, Reich mentioned that the team is still determining the severity of OL Cameron Erving‘s ankle injury and said it will “be a minute” before veteran DE Henry Anderson returns from a foot injury. (Person)
- The Athletic’s Joe Person notes with some injuries to WRs Damiere Byrd and Derek Wright, Panthers WR Shi Smith has a clear spot to a roster spot as the sixth and final receiver if things don’t change.
- Panthers TE Giovanni Ricci has been a special teams mainstay, so Person projects him sticking as a fourth tight end.
- Panthers DE Amare Barno is also a special teams regular and Person thinks that will buy him more time to try and develop as a pass rusher.
- After the offensive line was atrocious in the preseason opener against the Jets, Person expects the Panthers to be combing roster cuts for potential upgrades, especially at guard.
- Panthers LB Brandon Smith is athletic but hasn’t made enough plays so far, per Person. Teams usually give fourth-round picks more time but Person points out there’s a new coaching staff that didn’t draft Smith.
- Person gave the Panthers six defensive backs, with S Eric Rowe, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, and S Sam Franklin sticking for the last few spots.
Saints
- The Saints worked out RB Kylin Hill. He is not expected to sign. (Nick Underhill)
