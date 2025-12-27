NFC Notes: Terrance Ferguson, Fred Warner, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said TE George Kittle (ankle) will likely be a game-time decision for Week 17, per Cam Inman.

said TE (ankle) will likely be a game-time decision for Week 17, per Cam Inman. Lynch mentioned that LB Fred Warner has done well with his rehab, and they are re-examining a potential return for him in the playoffs.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced they’ve ruled out LT Paris Johnson Jr. , S Budda Baker , and CB Kei’Trel Clark for Week 17, per Josh Weinfuss.

announced they’ve ruled out LT , S and CB for Week 17, per Josh Weinfuss. Cardinals DL coach Winston DeLattiboudere III has been rumored to be taking Michigan State’s defensive line coaching job. DeLattiboudere declined to confirm the report, per Darren Urban.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay offered heavy praise for rookie TE Terrance Ferguson, who he believes has only shown glimpses of what is to come in his career.

“He’s so coachable. He’s secure enough to be able to acknowledge the areas that he can improve,” McVay said of Ferguson, via RamsWire.com. “I think he has great examples of these veterans around him of being able to see what it looks like to do right. He’s getting a bunch of experience. You guys have heard me say it all the time, ‘Repetition is the mother of learning.’ He’s playing a lot of meaningful snaps and in some big-time games and some big-time atmospheres. That’s only going to continue to serve him well. I think the best is yet to come for him like I’ve talked to you guys about.”