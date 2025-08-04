NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Abdul Carter, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Washington WR Terry McLaurin requested a trade recently as he remains in a standoff regarding a new extension. Commanders HC Dan Quinn understands it’s a part of the business and doesn’t fault McLaurin for trying to maximize his value.

“Players today are more aware of contracts than they used to be,” Quinn said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “They recognize that’s the business part. For the team, we’re just rocking. For Terry, the trade request, that’s part of normal business that’s happening around the NFL. We understand it.”

“I try to avoid judging it. I recognize players are trying to set themselves and their families up, so I try not to put myself in that spot. It’s too easy to say, ‘Man, if I had that much I would be this or that.’ So I don’t go there. I try to support him as best I can, but we don’t discuss the finance part of things.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said he wouldn’t rule out RG Sam Cosmi for Week 1 yet, but there is still a lot to learn about his timetable. (John Keim)

Eagles DC Vic Fangio has liked what he’s seen from CB Cooper DeJean at safety: “Just like I thought. He can be a good safety. Just the other day we had a route that we struggled with last year in games to pick up. He did it like he’d been a safety his whole life. Yeah, he’ll be a good safety if we need him there.” (Brooks Kubena)

Giants linebackers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux were asked about being joined by first-round LB Abdul Carter in their pass-rushing group.

“He does [have a lot of juice for the game],” Burns said of Carter, via NFL.com. “Honestly, just using his versatility to our benefit. It’s imperative that we move him around because you don’t want him in one spot, and he can do so much. We’re all similar body types, so we all can really be interchangeable. As long as we know exactly the concepts of the games that we’re running and the concept of the play, we can all be in different spots.”

“Yeah, I think it’s been dope, too. He has a fastball, and he’s using it,” Thibodeaux added. “Seeing somebody young and confident and what they’re doing — we’ve got a lot of older guys with Nacho (Rakeem Nunez-Roches), with ( Dexter Lawrence), with Burns now kind of in the prime of his career — but having more young guys in [the building] that have confidence in their moves, and throwing them and using them and also moving them around and using them in different spots, it’s definitely invigorating.”

Giants G Jon Runyan Jr. on Carter playing inside on the defensive line: "A guy who's as shifty as Abdul and he can give you a really quick hesitation, left, right, and kind of steady your feet, and next thing you know, he's already around you."