NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders Grant Paulsen reports that the Commanders haven’t offered an extension to WR Terry McLaurin , who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Paulsen adds that Washington met with McLaurin's agent at the NFL Combine and has "ongoing dialogue" on a deal.

Paulsen also points out that the Commanders will free up space when S Landon Collins cap relief activates in June, which could be a factor towards a contract.

Paulsen could see Washington finalizing a deal for McLaurin in late July similar to when they extended DE Jonathan Allen last year. The Commanders met with Iowa State RB Breece Hall. (John Keim)

Cowboys

Rams’ new LB Bobby Wagner said he had mutual interest with the Dallas Cowboys due to his connection to DC Dan Quinn, but couldn’t agree to a contract with the organization.

“That was a real thing,” Wagner said, via SeahawksWire. “We had conversations. I love Dan Quinn and have a lot of respect for him. But between their needs and what they were willing to spend, we couldn’t agree. But there was mutual interest.”

Wagner added that he was glad to land with an organization that has “a lot of history.”

“Between the Rams and Cowboys – those are teams that have been around for a long time and have a lot of history,” Wagner said. “Being able to be a part of any of those franchises boosts your notoriety. And I landed on one.”

Giants

Art Stapleton reports that the Giants are set to host Washington St. QB Jarrett Guarantano and Rutgers TE Jovani Haskins at their local prospect workout day.

and Rutgers TE at their local prospect workout day. Giants signed OT Roy Mbaeteka.