NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin spoke about the chemistry he has continued to develop with QB Sam Howell this offseason.

“As we’ve gone over the course of this offseason, we’ve thrown together, we’ve gotten some reps out here,” McLaurin said, via the team’s website. “I think one thing that strikes me with him is we have a nuanced connection.”

Statement from the Commanders on LB Jamin Davis: “We are aware of the legal situation involving Jamin Davis, and we remain in close contact with him and his representation. Out of respect for the legal process, we are not able to comment further at this time.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Josina Anderson reports that the Cowboys Ronald Jones . are not immediately looking for an additional running back following the two-game suspension handed out to RB

Cowboys DE Sam Williams suffered a shoulder injury in Monday’s practice and will undergo further testing to determine the severity. (Michael Gehlken)

Giants

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux was critical of his own play last year: “Last year’s film kind of disgusts me a little when I look at myself. I get a little cringe feeling. It definitely is a platform to continue to grow.” (Jordan Raanan)