NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Micah Parsons, Jihaad Campbell, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has voiced his frustration at the pace of his current contract negotiations with the team, yet veteran TE Zach Ertz believes that McLaurin will be ready for Week 1 regardless of the situation.

“I don’t know the business of what’s going on. I’m not privy to the conversations. But what is it? July 16? The first game is September 7. There’s a lot of time between now and then to get something done,” Ertz told Kay Adams. “Everyone knows Terry’s working his butt off whether he’s in the building or not in the building.”

“As a player that’s gone through contract situations, public contract situations, I appreciated that my teammates weren’t out there giving their opinions and everything like that,” Ertz added. “So I’m not going to come out here and say one thing or the other. But what I do know is Terry’s going to do everything he can to be at his best when his best is needed. Fortunately, his best is not needed tomorrow or early next week. It’s needed toward the end of training camp, Week One. For me, I’m rooting for Terry. I hope he gets paid as much as he wants to get paid. But in terms of the business side of it, I’m going to stay far away from that.”

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said he wants to do things “the right way” when asked about his contract extension discussions with the team.

“To me, I know God got my back,” Parsons said, via Penn Live. “If he took me this far, he’s not ready to be done with me and I see the strength and will he keeps putting inside of me. To be, I’m not fazed by anything. I’m really trying to do things the right way and let everything play out and see how the cards will be dealt. Things are meant to play out how they’re meant to play out. I don’t think there’s anything you can do to change someone’s mind. Things are going to play out the way they will play out, so I just try to do things right.”

Parsons figures to be in line for a record-breaking extension. He’s focused on being the best player he can be in the meantime.

“What really drives me is greatness,” Parsons said. “I want to be great, and to be great, you have to show up and do the work.”

Eagles

Eagles LB Jihaad Campbell is looking forward to returning to the team after a lost rookie season when he underwent shoulder surgery.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say frustration,” Campbell said, PFT. “Every athlete can vouch for this, but we always feel like, ‘Dang I wanna get back out there.’ God has a story for everybody, especially for my journey. I got hurt. It’s just all about rehab and taking it one day at a time. Just trusting in God’s faith and God’s journey, so I can be the best version of myself.”